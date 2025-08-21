Glidewell Launches BruxZir® Glass Restorations

Bilayered BruxZir® restoration offers results virtually indistinguishable from natural teeth

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / Glidewell has launched BruxZir® Glass, a bilayered ceramic solution that mimics the beauty and vitality of real teeth. Priced at just $149 per unit, BruxZir Glass restorations are made by pressing lithium disilicate over an anatomically shaped BruxZir Zirconia core, replicating the enamel-over-dentin composition of natural dentition.

"Dental technicians have spent decades trying to mimic nature using a single material, like feldspathic porcelain, glass ceramic or monolithic zirconia," said company founder and president Jim Glidewell. "But no matter how good the morphology has been, a single-material crown always ends up looking flat and lifeless. We created BruxZir Glass to offer a lifelike solution."

BruxZir Glass represents a new era for bilayered restorations, with AI-enhanced technologies utilized throughout the production process. Each restoration starts as a milled zirconia core that features mamelons and lobes. A 3D-printed wax layer is seated atop the core, then melted away to leave an anatomically shaped void into which lithium disilicate is pressed. The result is a lithium disilicate veneer layer that flows seamlessly around the zirconia substructure, just like enamel wraps around dentin.

The bilayered structure of BruxZir Glass delivers a level of restorative realism not possible with monolithic materials, providing multilayered anatomy, multichromatic colorization and lifelike translucency. The inner zirconia core provides significant durability and is opaque, blocking out any underlying discolorations of the prep, such as those resulting from endodontic treatment. The wraparound lithium disilicate veneer allows for true-to-life translucency, with shine-through in the incisal and contact areas. When those visual characteristics are combined, the result is a crown that looks virtually indistinguishable from natural teeth.

BruxZir Glass is ideal for smile zone crowns & bridges. Every restoration is also backed by the BruxZir Lifetime Warranty, which offers the dentist a free replacement of the restoration should a problem ever be encountered.

For BruxZir Glass case photos, product videos, prescription forms, and more, visit glidewell.com/bruxzir-glass.

