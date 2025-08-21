The Ridge RTC Welcomes Two New Behavioral Health Advisors

The new advisors will provide guidance and support to Ridge RTC residents while also spreading awareness about the need for high-quality teen behavioral health and substance use treatment

MILTON, NH / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / The Ridge RTC, a national leader in adolescent residential mental health care, is excited to announce the addition of two new Behavioral Health Advisors to the team. Lori Shore and Aaron Putnam will serve key roles in the expansion of Ridge RTC's mental and behavioral health services, ensuring that more teens and young adults have access to the care, resources, and support they need for long-term recovery.

The Ridge RTC



As Behavioral Health Advisors, Shore and Putnam will help families navigate treatment options for their children and make sure each resident receives the appropriate level of support based on their unique challenges and future goals. Both bring personal experience in mental health recovery and a long history of navigating the complex and often confusing world of mental health and substance use treatment.

"I am thrilled to join the stellar team at Ridge Treatment Center," said Putnam about his new role, where he will focus on raising awareness for adolescent mental health and substance use prevention. "This mission is deeply personal to me, both through my own recovery journey and as a parent navigating adolescent mental health challenges with my children." In addition to his role at Ridge RTC, Putnam is a touring stand-up comedian and founder of Stand Up in Recovery, a charitable initiative that brings live comedy to treatment centers across the country. He has also facilitated clinical sessions using stand-up comedy as a therapeutic tool for processing trauma.

Shore is equally excited to make a difference in the lives of Ridge RTC residents and their families, and joins Ridge RTC with more than 30 years of experience in substance use treatment. "I've witnessed the evolution of the field over decades and also bring the perspective of a sister, daughter, and mother of loved ones who have struggled with substance use and mental health challenges," said Shore. With a firsthand understanding of the denial, fear, and resistance that can accompany treatment-especially in adolescents-Shore brings a valuable viewpoint to Ridge's treatment approach and is well aligned with the provider's larger commitment to compassionate care.

"We are incredibly fortunate to have Lori and Aaron join our mission at Ridge RTC," said Rudy Novak, Vice President of Clinical Partnerships. "Their personal and professional experiences bring an invaluable depth to our team and reflect our commitment to meeting families where they are. As the behavioral health landscape continues to evolve, our priority remains clear: to increase access to care for all adolescents and young adults who need help-regardless of background or circumstance. Expanding that access with compassion, expertise, and authenticity is what sets Ridge apart."

The Ridge RTC continues to push boundaries in residential mental and behavioral health care for teens. In addition to bringing Shore and Putnam on board, Ridge RTC has also recently expanded programming to include an Emerging Adult Program for individuals aged 18-20 at their New Hampshire facility.

Altior Healthcare operates a network of residential programs serving adolescents and adults across five states. Through its Ridge RTC and Paradigm Treatment campuses, Altior offers specialized, evidence-based care in serene, therapeutically rich environments tailored to age, clinical needs, and gender-affirming support. Ridge RTC provides treatment for youth ages 12-17 and young adults ages 18-20 at campuses in New Hampshire and Maine, while Paradigm Treatment serves adolescents and adults at locations in California, Texas, and Idaho. To expand access to care, Altior Healthcare maintains in-network contracts with Aetna, Cigna, Evernorth, Optum, UnitedHealthcare, Beacon, Carelon, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Magellan Health, Health Net, Harvard Pilgrim (HPI), and Kaiser Permanente Northern California. In addition to these payer partnerships, Altior is committed to insurance advocacy and offers flexible financial solutions, including the option to pursue single case agreements when clinically appropriate.

To learn more about Ridge RTC's staff, mission, and treatment services, please visit the Ridge RTC website.

About The Ridge RTC

The Ridge RTC provides comprehensive mental health care for teens and young adults in a safe and serene residential setting. With a licensed clinical staff and a wide range of evidence-based therapies, Ridge RTC is a national leader in effective adolescent mental health treatment and long-term recovery practices. Learn more at www.theridgertc.com .

