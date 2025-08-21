JRM Construction Management Completes Façade Improvements at Bergen Town Center Mall in Paramus, NJ

PARAMUS, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / JRM Construction Management, in partnership with Urban Edge Properties, has completed a comprehensive façade and entry modernization of the Bergen Town Center shopping complex in Paramus, New Jersey. The project enhances the mall's curb appeal and was delivered on schedule ahead of the holiday shopping season.

The improvements included power washing and painting the entire façade, installing new wood siding, custom decorative soffits, and ACM panel cladding at the main entry. JRM also refinished the storefront systems and modified the parapets and windscreens to modernize the building's profile. In tandem with Let It Grow, Inc., the team coordinated the installation of sidewalks and hardscape planters for a fully refreshed look.

JRM also repainted the five-level parking garage and updated all wayfinding graphics, creating a consistent and polished appearance across the property.

"This project reflects our commitment to delivering impactful, high-quality retail environments," said Marc Reissman, Executive VP at JRM Construction Management. "We're proud to support Bergen Town Center's continued growth with a bold, modern exterior."

SOURCE: JRM Construction Management

