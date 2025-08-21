Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 21.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Potenzieller Gamechanger: Tiny-Float-Chance bei dieser Rohstoff-Aktie?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
21.08.2025 18:02 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JRM Construction Management Completes Façade Improvements at Bergen Town Center Mall in Paramus, NJ

PARAMUS, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / JRM Construction Management, in partnership with Urban Edge Properties, has completed a comprehensive façade and entry modernization of the Bergen Town Center shopping complex in Paramus, New Jersey. The project enhances the mall's curb appeal and was delivered on schedule ahead of the holiday shopping season.

The improvements included power washing and painting the entire façade, installing new wood siding, custom decorative soffits, and ACM panel cladding at the main entry. JRM also refinished the storefront systems and modified the parapets and windscreens to modernize the building's profile. In tandem with Let It Grow, Inc., the team coordinated the installation of sidewalks and hardscape planters for a fully refreshed look.

JRM also repainted the five-level parking garage and updated all wayfinding graphics, creating a consistent and polished appearance across the property.

"This project reflects our commitment to delivering impactful, high-quality retail environments," said Marc Reissman, Executive VP at JRM Construction Management. "We're proud to support Bergen Town Center's continued growth with a bold, modern exterior."

Contact Information

Sunny Khan
Marketing Director
sukhan@jrmcm.com

.

SOURCE: JRM Construction Management



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/jrm-construction-management-completes-fa%c3%a7ade-improvements-at-bergen-town-center-mall-in-1063804

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.