Mag Magna Corp. Unveils Breakthrough Supply Chain Integration and Capital Collaboration Strategies

SHENZHEN, CHINA AND SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / Mag Magna Corp. (OTCQB:MGNC) is pleased to announce that it has officially joined the core supply chain of a global leading foodservice conglomerate, providing its patented MAGA and CHASIS technologies to deliver antibiotic-free feed additives and green farming solutions across tens of thousands of global outlets. This milestone underscores the international recognition of MGNC's technological expertise in food safety and sustainable agriculture, marking a transformative phase in its global food supply chain strategy.

Leveraging Core Technologies MAGA and CHASIS

Mag Magna Corp. (MGNC) has developed patented technologies-MAGA and CHASIS-that enable poultry farming operations to maintain optimal health and productivity while completely eliminating antibiotic residues. These innovations empower international foodservice conglomerates to construct a sustainable, traceable green supply chain system compliant with global standards, directly supporting their "Antibiotic-Free Farming" and "Sustainable Food" strategic objectives. This advancement addresses escalating consumer demand for health-conscious, safe food products.

Strategic Partnerships and Supply Chain Innovation

The company has entered into strategic collaborations with multiple leading foodservice enterprises to co-develop next-generation supply chain technical standards and establish joint operational platforms in core markets. Building on this foundation, MGNC and its international partner have initiated feasibility studies for capital integration initiatives, including:

Strategic equity investments

Cross-shareholding arrangements

Wholly-owned subsidiary integration

Accelerating Global Expansion via NASDAQ Transition

Mag Magna Corp. is actively advancing its transition plan to the NASDAQ Main Board, leveraging capital market access to:

Scale production capacity

Expand international market presence

Strengthen partnerships with global food industry leaders

These measures are designed to enhance the company's competitive edge in food safety and green farming while delivering sustainable returns to shareholders.

Vision for Leadership in Global Food Systems

Mag Magna Corp. remains committed to deepening strategic collaborations with international foodservice groups and maintaining industry leadership in global food supply chain innovation, green agriculture, and sustainable development.

About MGNC

Mag Magna Corp. (MGNC) 's primary focus lies in assisting and consulting businesses engaged in poultry farming. The corporation's purpose is to introduce and promote alternative methods of raising chickens without the use of antibiotics. The company has developed formulas for feed additives using natural ingredients and advanced technologies. The company aims to share its expertise with other firms by promoting alternative approaches to chicken farming that prioritize sustainability.

