Minneapolis, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2025) - SiebenCarey is pleased to announce that 12 lawyers have been included in the 2026 edition of The Best Lawyers in America. Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence.

"For more than 40 years, the rigorous methodology of Best Lawyers has ensured the integrity and esteem of our legal recognitions," said Best Lawyers CEO Phillip Greer. "It is with great pleasure that we continue to provide potential clients with the pinnacle measurement of credibility through our Best Lawyers awards as they search for counsel."

Best Lawyers has earned the respect of the profession, the media and the public as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals. Its first international list was published in 2006 and since then has grown to provide lists in more than 75 countries.

Lawyers on The Best Lawyers in America list are divided by geographic region and practice areas. They are reviewed by their peers based on professional expertise and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing.

SiebenCarey would like to congratulate the following lawyers named to 2026 The Best Lawyers in America list:

Robert T. Brabbit - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs and Workers'

- Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs and Workers' Compensation Law - Claimants

James P. Carey - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

- Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs Paul K. Downes - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

- Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs Susan M. Holden - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

- Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs Arthur C. Kosieradzki - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

- Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs Jeffrey M. Montpetit - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

- Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs Mark G. Olive - Workers' Compensation Law - Claimants

- Workers' Compensation Law - Claimants Michael F. Scully - Workers' Compensation Law - Claimants

- Workers' Compensation Law - Claimants Jeffrey S. Sieben - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

- Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs Harry A. Sieben, Jr. - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

- Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs Matthew E. Steinbrink - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

- Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs Cory P. Whalen - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs and Product

- Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs and Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

"It is gratifying that 12 of our attorneys are named in The Best Lawyers in America 2026 list, as this high honor validates their commitment to the profession, as well as their dedication to SiebenCarey clients," says Jim Carey, managing partner at SiebenCarey.

About SiebenCarey

Founded by Clint Grose and John E. Von Holtum in 1952, SiebenCarey has grown from a two-attorney office to become one of Minnesota's best-known and most successful personal injury law firms.

Today, the firm employs lawyers and professional support personnel covering general trial practice in all courts, personal injury, product liability, workers' compensation, medical malpractice, and wrongful death. The firm has full-time in-house investigators and online legal research capabilities.

Offices are located in Minneapolis, Lakeville, and Duluth. SiebenCarey lawyers are licensed in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Referrals can also be made in other states.

About Best Lawyers

Best Lawyers is the oldest and most respected lawyer ranking service in the world. For 40 years, Best Lawyers has assisted those in need of legal services to identify the lawyers best qualified to represent them in distant jurisdictions or unfamiliar specialties. Best Lawyers awards are published in leading local, regional and national publications across the globe.

Lawyers who are nominated for consideration are voted on by currently recognized Best Lawyers working in the same practice area and located in the same geographic region. Our awards and recognitions are based purely on the feedback we receive from these top lawyers. Those who receive high peer reviews undergo a thorough verification process to make sure they are currently still in private practice. Only then can these top lawyers be recognized by Best Lawyers.

