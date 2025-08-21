Zero Zero Robotics Inc.: HOVERAir AQUA, World's first 100% waterproof self-flying camera

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, aerial videography takes a bold leap onto the water. Introducing HOVERAir AQUA -the world's first 100% waterproof, self-flying camera designed for water activities. Built for creators, athletes, and innovators, AQUA offers a hands-free and pilot-free aerial video experience. Whether stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking, wakeboarding, jet-skiing, or boating, AQUA captures stunning third-person shots effortlessly. AQUA launches on Indiegogo for $999 USD (early bird) on August 21, 2025, at 9 AM PST.

AQUA replaces static POVs and manual drones with AI-powered tracking, waterproof design, and compact portability. Building on the legacy of X1 and PRO/PROMAX, HOVERAir extends its reach from hiking, skiing, and biking into the world of water-sports. AQUA adds faster flight speed, longer flight time, real-time video, an IP-67 water resistance rating, and neutral buoyancy. It automatically follows you over and around water, delivering smooth, dynamic shots from new angles-perfect for water-sport enthusiasts.

Equipped with a 4K/100 fps slow-motion camera, 1/1.28" CMOS sensor, and hydrophobic lens, AQUA delivers stunning video quality. It offers over 15 automated flight modes, including snorkel and mount modes, Level 7 wind resistance (up to 33 knots), weighs under 249g (no FAA registration required), provides 23 minutes of flight time, and reaches a maximum tracking speed of 55 km/h (34 mph).

HOVERAir AQUA comes with its companion device - Lighthouse, worn on the user's arm, offering full control over AQUA: takeoff, landing, recording, mode selection, and remote recall. Its Virtual Tether detects when AQUA moves beyond a set distance and automatically prompts it to return. AQUA also features a 1.6' AMOLED display for live preview and quick footage review without connecting to a mobile device.

AQUA is a cutting-edge personal aerial camera engineered for effortless use on and around water. "AQUA represents a natural extension of HOVERAir's mission to empower users to capture their greatest life moments hands-free and without boundaries-whether on land or water," says MQ Wang, founder and CEO of Zero Zero Robotics.

AQUA delivers hands-free tracking, stable flight, and simple Lighthouse control-ideal for any water adventure. Be first to experience AQUA-visit the Indiegogo campaign page.

For more information, images, and videos, see the AQUA Media Kit.

Experience HOVERAir AQUA at IFA Berlin, September 3-9, 2025. Join the Press Lunch on September 4 at 1 PM, Hall 20, Stand 103. RSVP: pr@hoverair.com.

Product Details:

Feature Specification Waterproof Rating 100% waterproof, IP-67 rating Buoyancy Neutral - take off/land on water Camera Specs 4K/100 fps slow motion, 1/1.28" CMOS, H-Log(10 bit), 12 MP with HDR, 2x Digital Zoom Lens Hydrophobic lens with self-heating anti-fog technology Stabilization SmoothCapture 3.0 Internal Storage Up to 128GB, UFS 2.2 Flight Modes 15+ modes including snorkel and mount mode Wind Resistance Level 7 (up to 33 knots) Weight Under 249g (no FAA certification required) Battery Life 23 minutes Max Tracking Speed 55 km/h (34 mph) Control System Fully automated with Lighthouse Compatibility Beacon & Joystick, X1 App Accessories Lighthouse, boat/board mounts, dry bags Retail Price Starting at $999 (Indiegogo early bird price)

About Zero Zero Robotics

Founded in 2014 by Stanford PhDs MQ Wang and Tony Zhang, Zero Zero Robotics specializes in embedded leading-edge technologies to develop innovative devices combining AI machine vision with precise control. Holding over 170 patents and with a global team of 350+, the company empowers users to capture life's moments freely through its brands: HOVERAir, the self-flying personal videographer, and V-Copter, featuring a V-shaped bi-copter.

Press Contact

Judith Steinbach

Global Media Relations

pr@hoverair.com

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DnwvwndIVWQ

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2755338/photo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2755410/HOVERAir_AQUA.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hoverair-aqua-worlds-first-100-waterproof-self-flying-camera-302535972.html