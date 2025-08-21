Kraton Corporation: Kraton and International Paper Execute Strategic Continuity of Services Agreement

HOUSTON, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraton Corporation, a leading global producer of specialty polymers and high-value biobased products derived from pine chemicals, today announced the execution of agreements with International Paper, a global leader in sustainable packaging solutions, to maintain uninterrupted site services at Kraton's Savannah, Georgia facility. These agreements underscore the companies' shared commitment to ensuring supply reliability, operational continuity, and support for the long-term health of the pine chemicals industry.

International Paper will continue providing essential site services to Kraton, enabling uninterrupted production and delivery of critical pine chemical products. The arrangement supports Kraton's efforts to sustain operations without disruption while it invests in future infrastructure at the Savannah facility. These investments are designed to enable long-term independent operations and reinforce Kraton's strategic focus on resilience and growth.

"Securing this agreement reinforces our unwavering commitment to our customers and the pine chemicals industry," said Minco van Breevoort, President of Kraton Pine Chemicals. "It's business as usual. Our teams are fully aligned to ensure reliable operations, and this agreement provides continuity of supply to pine chemical markets as we invest in our long-term capabilities."

The partnership reflects a shared vision between Kraton and International Paper to strengthen the pine chemicals value chain and ensure stable supply to customers across key global markets.

"We are pleased to renew and extend our partnership with Kraton," said Chris Roeder, Vice President and General Manager, Pine Chemicals and Low Carbon Solutions at International Paper. "This arrangement confirms our long-standing relationship with Kraton and our commitment to being a reliable, long-term partner to Kraton and participant in the pine chemicals markets for years to come."

Kraton remains focused on delivering high-performance, sustainable solutions for its customers worldwide and continuing its leadership in the bio-based chemical industry.

About Kraton Corporation

Kraton Corporation is a leading global producer of specialty polymers and high-value performance products derived from renewable resources. Kraton's polymers are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants, and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing products. As the largest global provider in the pine chemicals industry, the company's pine-based specialty products are sold into adhesive, road and construction and tire markets, and it produces and sells a broad range of performance chemicals into markets that include fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids and lubricants, inks, and mining. Kraton offers its products to a diverse customer base in over 70 countries worldwide.

*Kraton, the Kraton logo and design are all trademarks of Kraton Corporation, or its subsidiaries or affiliates, in one or more, but not all countries.

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP; LSE: IPC) is the global leader in sustainable packaging solutions. With company headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) headquarters in London, UK, we employ more than 65,000 team members and serve customers around the world with operations in more than 30 countries. Together with our customers, we make the world safer and more productive, one sustainable packaging solution at a time. Net sales for 2024 were $18.6 billion. In 2025, International Paper acquired DS Smith creating an industry leader focused on the attractive and growing North American and EMEA regions. Additional information can be found by visiting www.internationalpaper.com.

Media Contact: Amanda Lubow; T: (281) 504 4828

