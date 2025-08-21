Burak Tuncer: A Hair Transplant Journey Starting in the UK, Completed in Turkey

ISTANBUL, TURKEY / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / Established in Turkey, Esteworld now offers face-to-face consultations in London and continues its operations in its state-of-the-art hospitals in Istanbul. This combines clinical quality with the value that has made Turkey a global destination. Post-procedure care is provided in the country where the procedure was performed.

Esteworld announced the launch of a new office in London, marking the next step in the brand's international growth. Having built its reputation by delivering hair transplant in Turkey services, Esteworld is expanding access for UK and European patients who want local guidance before and after surgery, with the procedure itself performed by experienced teams in Istanbul.

"Patients told us they want two things: the clinical excellence and value associated with Turkey, and the convenience of a local touchpoint," said an Esteworld spokesperson. "Our London office brings those together. People can receive assessments, treatment planning, and follow-ups close to home, while their surgical journey remains anchored in our established Turkish hospitals."

A seamless UK-Turkey care pathway

The London location is designed for consultations (not surgical procedures) so patients can meet a medical consultant, discuss candidacy, choose the most suitable hair transplant method, and understand the expected timeline before traveling. This model makes the experience more accessible for patients who prefer face-to-face guidance without sacrificing the standards and efficiencies that Turkey offers. A great opportunity for those who cannot have a hair transplant in London .

In Istanbul, Esteworld performs procedures such as FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction), Sapphire FUE, DHI (Direct Hair Implantation), and unshaven approaches for qualifying candidates. Technique recommendations are individualized, taking into account donor density, hair caliber, curl pattern, hairline design goals, and long-term planning to maintain a natural look as hair loss progresses.

About Esteworld

Established in 1994, Esteworld is an international healthcare group specializing in hair transplantation, plastic surgery, medical aesthetics, and dental aesthetics. With a network spanning 35+ countries, Esteworld delivers end-to-end patient pathways through coordinated local offices and advanced hospital facilities.

Esteworld's hair restoration portfolio includes FUE, Sapphire FUE, DHI, and suitable unshaven approaches, supported by standardized clinical protocols, donor management strategies, and natural hairline design principles. Multilingual patient coordination, transparent pricing structures, and comprehensive post-operative follow-up are integral to the group's service model.

Combining high surgical experience with evidence-based practice and rigorous safety standards, Esteworld focuses on outcomes that look natural and remain sustainable over time. The group's integrated approach aligns medical necessity with aesthetic goals, providing patients a reliable, seamless, and internationally accessible care experience.

Why Turkey remains a leader in hair transplantation

Turkey's prominence in hair restoration stems from high surgical volumes, specialized teams, and a service model that streamlines logistics for international patients. Many clinics (Esteworld included also) organize airport transfers, translation assistance, and post-operative kits to reduce friction during a short medical stay. The combination of experience, coordinated care, and competitive pricing has drawn patients from around the world.

About hair transplant prices in Turkey

While pricing always depends on the clinic, technique, surgeon seniority, and graft count, Turkey is widely recognized for cost-effective options compared with Western Europe and North America. Patients commonly encounter two pricing structures:

All-inclusive packages: Frequently designed to cover consultation, the operation, routine medications, and ground transfers, with optional hotel add-ons. For many patients, total package prices often fall in a broad mid-four-figure range (in USD), with variability based on technique and the overall service bundle.

Per-graft pricing: Some plans are quoted by graft. Typical ranges are often discussed in pre-assessment and can vary substantially depending on the complexity of the case and the chosen method (for example, FUE vs. DHI).

Because individual needs differ (some require 2,000 grafts, others 4,000 or more) final costs are best determined after a professional evaluation that considers donor capacity and long-term hair-loss patterns. Esteworld emphasizes transparent quoting so patients understand exactly what is included before traveling.

What patients can expect with Esteworld

Consultation & candidacy: At the London office, patients receive a structured assessment that reviews medical history, scalp condition, and donor area. The consultant discusses realistic outcomes, hairline philosophy, and potential graft counts, and sets expectations around the growth timeline.

Technique selection: FUE and DHI are the most frequently recommended techniques. FUE involves extracting follicular units individually and implanting them into micro-channels; Sapphire FUE uses sapphire-tipped tools for channel creation; DHI places grafts with pen-like instruments that allow precise angle and direction. The goal is to harmonize density, direction, and hairline shape with each patient's unique features.

Surgery in Istanbul: Procedures are performed by dedicated teams in Esteworld's Turkish hospitals, where standardized protocols govern anesthesia, sterile technique, graft handling, and recipient site creation. High case volumes help refine micro-surgical skills and consistency, supporting natural, age-appropriate results.

Safety, ethics, and realistic expectations

Hair transplantation is a medical procedure, not a commodity. Esteworld advocates for evidence-based practice and thorough informed consent. Not every patient is an ideal candidate. Donor limitations, diffuse thinning, scarring alopecia, or certain medical conditions may call for conservative plans or a staged approach. Adjunct therapies (including topical agents, oral medications when appropriate, low-level laser therapy, and PRP) may be discussed as part of a personalized long-term strategy.

A natural outcome depends on more than graft numbers. Key variables include the hairline's anatomic placement, graft angulation, distribution in zones of visual priority, and respect for future hair-loss progression. Esteworld's planning process prioritizes long-term aesthetics to avoid an unnaturally dense front with inadequate reserves for later.

The patient journey, step by step

Initial inquiry: Patients share photos and goals. A preliminary indication of candidacy and estimated plan is provided. London consultation: A detailed assessment confirms technique options, estimated graft range, downtime, and budget structure (package vs. per-graft). Preparation: Pre-op instructions cover medication adjustments, smoking and alcohol guidance, and scalp conditioning to optimize graft survival. Travel to Istanbul: Coordinated transfers and scheduling streamline arrival. A final design session refines hairline, density, and coverage areas. Procedure day: Extraction and implantation proceed according to plan, with attention to gentle handling and hydration of grafts throughout. Immediate post-op: Patients receive a written care plan, washing tutorial, and protective measures for the first 10-14 days.

Value without compromise

By originating in Turkey and later opening a London office, Esteworld aims to combine the best of both worlds: the experience and efficiencies that come from a leading hair transplant Turkey ecosystem, and the reassurance of local, ongoing support. For many, this hybrid model shortens decision time, clarifies expectations, and maintains continuity from first conversation to final results.

"Patients deserve clarity," the Esteworld spokesperson added. "Our approach is to explain the medical reasoning, set goals that make sense for the long term, and deliver attentive aftercare. Opening in London lets us do even more of that, face-to-face."

