BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 21



BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc ('the Company')

LEI - 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31



Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares to be held in treasury



The Company announces that it has today purchased 34,000 of its Ordinary Shares at an average price of 122.50 pence per share to be held in treasury.



Following settlement of this purchase on 26 August 2025 the issued share capital of the Company will be 113,807,497 Ordinary Shares, excluding 21,778,697 shares which are held in treasury. Shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 16.06% of the Company's total issued share capital (135,586,194 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) will be held in treasury following settlement.



For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 113,807,497 following settlement when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.



All enquiries:



Graham Venables

Company Secretary

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tel: 0203 649 3432

21 August 2025