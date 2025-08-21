Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 21-Aug-2025 / 17:09 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 21 August 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 21 August 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 218,406 Highest price paid per share: 151.80p Lowest price paid per share: 149.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 150.5854p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 308,161,712 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (308,161,712) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 150.5854p 218,406

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 80000 151.60 09:15:43 00350337025TRLO1 XLON 523 151.60 09:19:30 00350340822TRLO1 XLON 21 151.20 09:19:31 00350340832TRLO1 XLON 490 151.20 09:19:31 00350340833TRLO1 XLON 536 150.80 09:49:42 00350364192TRLO1 XLON 605 151.20 09:49:42 00350364193TRLO1 XLON 137 151.40 10:13:34 00350380847TRLO1 XLON 307 151.40 10:13:34 00350380848TRLO1 XLON 127 151.20 10:13:34 00350380849TRLO1 XLON 418 151.20 10:13:34 00350380850TRLO1 XLON 210 151.60 10:15:12 00350382212TRLO1 XLON 316 151.60 10:15:12 00350382213TRLO1 XLON 342 151.60 10:15:12 00350382214TRLO1 XLON 544 151.40 10:17:35 00350384090TRLO1 XLON 515 151.80 10:31:00 00350394968TRLO1 XLON 39 151.60 10:31:11 00350395940TRLO1 XLON 464 151.60 10:31:11 00350395941TRLO1 XLON 533 151.40 11:24:40 00350420014TRLO1 XLON 506 150.80 11:24:40 00350420015TRLO1 XLON 507 151.00 11:25:05 00350420019TRLO1 XLON 497 151.00 11:26:14 00350420037TRLO1 XLON 532 151.00 11:28:56 00350420106TRLO1 XLON 794 151.40 11:28:56 00350420107TRLO1 XLON 497 151.20 11:31:01 00350420184TRLO1 XLON 543 151.40 11:31:17 00350420190TRLO1 XLON 140 151.60 11:31:17 00350420191TRLO1 XLON 245 151.60 11:31:17 00350420192TRLO1 XLON 501 151.60 11:35:15 00350420297TRLO1 XLON 505 151.40 11:35:15 00350420298TRLO1 XLON 497 151.60 11:35:15 00350420299TRLO1 XLON 327 151.20 11:40:15 00350420398TRLO1 XLON 179 151.20 11:40:15 00350420399TRLO1 XLON 270 151.40 11:57:24 00350420785TRLO1 XLON 72 151.60 11:57:24 00350420786TRLO1 XLON 441 151.60 11:57:24 00350420787TRLO1 XLON 316 151.60 11:57:24 00350420788TRLO1 XLON 506 151.40 12:03:19 00350420968TRLO1 XLON 513 151.20 12:03:38 00350420976TRLO1 XLON 509 150.80 12:45:00 00350422014TRLO1 XLON 358 151.00 12:45:00 00350422015TRLO1 XLON 535 150.40 12:45:00 00350422016TRLO1 XLON 198 150.60 12:45:00 00350422017TRLO1 XLON 4 150.60 12:45:00 00350422018TRLO1 XLON 333 150.60 12:45:00 00350422019TRLO1 XLON 119 150.80 12:45:00 00350422020TRLO1 XLON 825 150.80 12:45:00 00350422021TRLO1 XLON 536 150.20 12:45:00 00350422022TRLO1 XLON 24846 150.00 12:45:00 00350422023TRLO1 XLON 1324 149.80 12:45:00 00350422024TRLO1 XLON 536 149.80 12:45:00 00350422025TRLO1 XLON 818 149.80 12:45:00 00350422026TRLO1 XLON 501 149.60 12:45:03 00350422029TRLO1 XLON 2203 150.00 13:06:01 00350422768TRLO1 XLON 460 150.00 13:06:01 00350422769TRLO1 XLON 532 150.00 13:06:01 00350422770TRLO1 XLON 517 149.60 13:06:07 00350422771TRLO1 XLON 509 149.40 13:20:03 00350423145TRLO1 XLON 513 149.00 13:28:56 00350423437TRLO1 XLON 497 149.60 13:45:32 00350424098TRLO1 XLON 85 149.40 13:54:22 00350424304TRLO1 XLON 526 149.60 14:12:49 00350424941TRLO1 XLON 528 149.40 14:12:49 00350424942TRLO1 XLON 529 149.40 14:18:56 00350425214TRLO1 XLON 497 149.20 14:43:42 00350426276TRLO1 XLON 497 149.20 14:43:42 00350426277TRLO1 XLON 496 149.20 14:43:42 00350426278TRLO1 XLON 179 149.00 14:44:19 00350426288TRLO1 XLON 840 149.00 14:44:19 00350426289TRLO1 XLON 1000 149.80 15:20:27 00350428579TRLO1 XLON 78972 149.80 15:40:51 00350429588TRLO1 XLON

495 150.00 15:43:27 00350429710TRLO1 XLON 507 150.00 15:43:37 00350429717TRLO1 XLON 529 149.80 15:52:48 00350430187TRLO1 XLON 499 149.80 16:14:00 00350431563TRLO1 XLON 534 149.60 16:14:34 00350431610TRLO1 XLON 505 149.40 16:14:34 00350431611TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

