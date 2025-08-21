Z3Metaverse: Z3 Metaverse Poses Existential Threat to Meta Platforms in Epic David vs. Goliath Showdown

Investors Hedge Their Bets Against a Meta Platforms and Zuckerberg Crash

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / In 1605, Miguel de Cervantes in his novel, "Don Quixote", coined the phrase, "Don't put all your eggs in one basket". This proverb advises against risking too much on a single aspect of your business, suggesting instead to diversify income streams to protect against a sudden market shift.

"You can only hoodwink the people for so long by pirating and monetizing their personal information obtained through visiting or posting on free online services like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Google, YouTube, Amazon and others before a house of cards collapse", says Z3 Founder Stevie Marco. History has proven that personal information covertly obtained by Big Tech often falls into the hands of scammers with catastrophic consequences to consumers.

As of fiscal year 2024, approximately 98.7% of Meta Platforms total revenue, which includes Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp came from the sale of targeted ads. So what would happen if advertisers and users decided in large numbers to abandon Meta Platforms and other Big Tech sites because of consumer and governmental pushback on data security, privacy and teen safety?

Out of business is the answer, virtually overnight, with investors losing big money. "The time to sell your Meta stock is now because without targeted ad revenue, which will eventually evaporate with the arrival of Z3, Meta Platforms will not have any meaningful income and be gone", says Stevie Marco.

Consumers have become increasingly aware of the risks associated with posting on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, with many leaving these platforms entirely because of identify theft, overt surveillance and documented mental heath risks to teens. These concerns directly impact consumer purchasing decisions and trust in Meta Platforms and Big Tech in general by leaving well-intentioned advertisers and their customers vulnerable to irreparable harm.

Facebook's Terms of Service, specifically, under "Use of Content and Information" grants them the right to use your personal data for targeted advertising, with studies showing only 15% of the public being aware of this harmful Terms of Service provision. This language allows Facebook to collect and utilize various forms of user data, including information provided directly by users from their activities on Meta platforms and also data collected through third-party tracking technologies like the Facebook pixel.

Advertisers have also become increasingly skeptical of spending their money with Facebook, Instagram and TikTok because the user base is dramatically inflated by unlimited anonymous accounts created by AI bots, with no user verification safeguards and with those same AI bots clicking on pay-per-click ads that wrongfully syphon hard earned dollars from the treasuries of the business community.

Beyond the data hijacking and targeted ad issues, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok algorithms, designed to maximize user engagement, have driven users into harmful rabbit holes, amplifying conspiracy theories and fueling addiction to their platform. Teen suicide rates have skyrocketed with depression reaching epidemic levels.

These knowingly harmful algorithms have created a dangerous cycle, warping social acceptance, instilling fear and deepening mental health struggles among young users. View the Senate hearing link below where Missouri Senator Josh Hawley destroys Zuckerberg on national television in fiery confrontation. https://youtu.be/pX2zvfD6GCY?si=YoWb2i2JDZou1Qj8

The arrival of the Z3 Metaverse and its ad free / no data hijacking business model magnifies the real possibility of a Meta Platforms collapse. For the first time in the history of Big Tech a better alternative has emerged, wherein consumer data and privacy are protected by decentralized Z3 Infinity Blockchain instead of consumer data being pirated and monetized as the centerpiece of the Big Tech business model.

Another game changing component of the Z3 Metaverse is decentralized social media known as "Touch DSM" that is far more advanced and safer than dated and dangerous Facebook, Instagram and TikTok social media that runs rampant with nudity, sexual exploitation, personal surveillance, data hijacking, bullying and bots clicking on pay-per click ads that screw advertisers.

Touch DSM eliminates all this because there are no ads in the Z3 Metaverse that are instead replaced with revolutionary income streams for Metaverse property owners and the business community, with content safeguards, user verifications and no "like buttons" or "view counters" to protect against a lack of perceived popularity that often spirals into depression and thoughts of suicide among teens using Meta platforms and TikTok.

Google and YouTube don't fare much better. In 2024, advertising on Google and YouTube accounted for approximately 75% of Google's total revenue, so they are in the same boat as Meta Platforms, but unlike Meta, have other income streams to prolong their existence in the event of a massive market shift away from data pirating, targeted ads, privacy invasion and safety issues.

The mainstream media is paying attention to Zuckerberg's fall and Z3's rise, with Meta abandoning its $117B attempt to define the Metaverse and Stevie Marcos' Z3 Metaverse taking center stage with his revolutionary decentralized platform and business model that includes Infinity Blockchain data security, consolidated features and benefits and income streams to Metaverse property owners that Big Tech can not begin to compete with.

The new Web-3 era is upon us, known as the Z3 Metaverse.

