Vertosoft Ranks No. 2,086 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

LEESBURG, VA / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, announced that Vertosoft is number 2,086 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment - it's independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

"We're honored to be recognized once again on the Inc. 5000 list, climbing to No. 2086 - a reflection of our consistent execution, the strength of our mission, and the relentless drive of our team. As we continue to expand our impact in the public sector technology space, we remain focused on delivering innovative solutions, deepening strategic partnerships, and creating lasting value for our customers." said Hannah Xiu, CFO of Vertosoft.

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Vertosoft is thrilled to share their placement on the Inc. 5000 list for the fourth year in a row. By achieving 3-year growth of over 200%, Vertosoft continues to show their commitment to delivering innovative software solutions to Federal, State and Local, and Higher Education government sectors. Fueled by the dedication of our team and the support of our partners and suppliers, the milestone reflects our mission to accelerate public sector transformation through emerging technologies and strategic collaboration. This recognition underscores our role as a trusted partner in modernizing government operations and driving software innovation. As we celebrate this achievement, we remain focused on expanding our impact and empowering government agencies to meet their next challenges with agility and confidence.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Vertosoft

At Vertosoft, we are a trusted, value-driven distributor of innovative technology solutions. Our experienced team and tailored services equip our channel partners and suppliers with the tools, contracts, and secure systems needed to succeed in the public sector market.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

