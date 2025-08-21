Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.08.2025
Potenzieller Gamechanger: Tiny-Float-Chance bei dieser Rohstoff-Aktie?
ACCESS Newswire
21.08.2025 19:14 Uhr
Radiant Industries, Incorporated: Radiant First Developer to Sign DOE Contract for HALEU Fuel, on Track for Test Next Spring

Radiant scheduled to be the first to test a new reactor design at Demonstration of Microreactor Experiments (DOME) facility

EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / Radiant, the company pioneering the world's first portable, mass-produced nuclear microreactor, announced today it has officially signed a contract with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to receive High-Assay Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) fuel.

The agreement follows the DOE's April 9th announcement naming five HALEU awardees. Each awardee still needed to successfully negotiate a contract to receive HALEU. Radiant is the first to finalize such an agreement. Over the past couple of months, Radiant worked closely with DOE and other federal and private partners to negotiate specific terms and conditions.

"This agreement means the HALEU fuel can now officially be transferred, which keeps us on schedule to begin testing our Kaleidos Demonstration Unit at the DOME facility next year," said Dr. Rita Baranwal, Chief Nuclear Officer at Radiant. "It also keeps the country on track to deliver on the President's four executive orders signed in May to unleash America's energy independence and innovation."

Radiant is scheduled to be first to test a new reactor design at the National Reactor Innovation Center DOME facility next spring - marking the first test of a U.S.-designed advanced reactor at Idaho National Laboratory in almost 50 years. With this fuel agreement in place, Radiant continues to lead the field in delivering flexible, advanced nuclear technology to power American energy independence and national security.

For more information on Radiant, visit www.radiantnuclear.com.

About Radiant

Radiant is building the world's first mass-produced nuclear microreactors that can go anywhere they're needed, whenever they're needed and without constant refueling. The company's first reactor, Kaleidos, is a 1 MW failsafe microreactor that can be transported anywhere power is needed. Founded in 2020, Radiant plans to test its first reactor in 2026, with initial customer deployments beginning in 2028. Radiant's mission is to mass produce the most economical and reliable portable reactors.

Contact Information

Ray Wert
press@radiantnuclear.com

SOURCE: Radiant Industries, Incorporated



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/radiant-first-developer-to-sign-doe-contract-for-haleu-fuel-on-track-for-test-next-1063894

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
