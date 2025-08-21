KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Customer experience in Asia is undergoing a fundamental redefinition, as organisations across industries confront rising service expectations, operational complexity, and the demand to deliver value across every interaction. This trend set the tone at the Customer Experience Live Show Asia 2025 where the newly released Customer Experience Live Asia Intelligence Report 2025 unveiled the strategies shaping CX in 2025 and beyond.The report reveals that 81% of organisations are prioritising both AI-powered experiences and operational efficiency - placing technology and streamlined execution at the core of CX strategy. This highlights how businesses in the region are steadily embracing intelligent systems and AI agents (72%) to deliver real-time, predictive service across multiple touchpoints.In parallel, leaders are zeroing in on strengthening increasing customer satisfaction & retention (68%) and enabling data-driven decision-making (59%) to better anticipate market shifts and individual preferences. By combining intelligent technologies with richer customer insights, organisations are working to create engagement models that adapt in real time and deliver measurable business outcomes.To deliver these outcomes, companies are evolving their solution stacks. 62% are advancing omnichannel CX strategies, while 58% are upgrading contact centre and support platforms to enable more seamless and consistent engagement across digital and physical channels.Enhancing the employee experience is also seen as crucial to delivering great CX. The report shows that 52% of organisations are investing in workforce engagement, empowering their teams to deliver high-value interactions. In addition, 47% are focused on customer journey mapping, aiming to create more connected and intuitive service flows. Focus on proactive engagement (35%) and personalisation of service delivery (32%) are also gaining traction as enablers of differentiated experience."Organisations across Asia are entering an exciting phase of CX transformation - one where AI enhances empathy, data fuels agility, and operational strength supports innovation," said Ayusha Tyagi, Managing Director, Customer Experience Live. "Enterprises are designing interactions that earn trust, inspire loyalty, and deliver lasting impact."Held on 19-20 August 2025, the Customer Experience Live Show Asia 2025 featured executive insights from Maybank, Standard Chartered, GCash, Bank of the Philippine Islands, and others. Sessions addressed topics such as AI-led decisioning, journey orchestration, employee experience, and the practical impact of Agentic AI on service delivery.The conference was supported by leading sponsors including Talkdesk, Zoom, Webex by Cisco, Braze, Sendbird, Zendesk, 8x8, Infobip, TP (Teleperformance), Locobuzz, and XEBO.ai. The International Customer Experience Institute and BPO Search were strategic partners, with CXPA Asia being the Knowledge Partner. Media partners included Call Centre Helper, ACN Newswire, The Customer Data Platform Institute, CrmXchange, StartupNews.fyi, CIOReview, AI Tools Network, Financial Service Review, Conference Alerts, Applied Technology Review, The European Business Review, CIO Outlook, APAC CIO Outlook, AIPressRoom, Times of AI, and Siliconindia.The Customer Experience Live Awards Asia 2025 honoured organisations for excellence in CX transformation, with winners Astro Malaysia, Altanfeethi, and Saudi Ports Authority "Mawani", being recognised for pushing the boundaries of innovation and customer-centricity.To download the Customer Experience Live Asia Intelligence Report 2025 or explore more from the event, visit: www.customer-experience.live/cx-live-show-asia.About Customer Experience LiveCustomer Experience Live is a leading digital customer experience insights and research powerhouse in the EMEA and APAC regions. Committed to driving growth within organisations through rigorous research and insightful activations, the company plays a pivotal role in facilitating successful business ventures and fostering innovation in customer experience solutions. With a focus on understanding end-user needs and market dynamics, Customer Experience Live empowers top-level executives and solution providers to navigate the ever-changing landscape of customer experience.For more information, please contact:Riji Raju, Content and Marketing Lead, Customer Experience LiveEmail: riji.raju@customer-experience.liveSource: Customer Experience LiveCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.