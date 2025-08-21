QQ42 Labs UG: minimalist phone is Live on Kickstarter - iOS Version Coming Soon

After helping 7M+ Android users globally reclaim their time, the Germany-based app is expanding its mission by launching on iOS.

MUNICH, DE / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / Screen time is at an all-time high, with recent studies - such as one from Heidelberg University - showing that even a short digital detox can significantly improve focus, emotional regulation, and impulse control.

minimalist phone for iPhone

No more endless scrolling

Yet, most solutions either involve giving up smartphones altogether or relying on native time limits that are too easy to ignore and therefore, rarely lead to lasting change.

minimalist phone, a startup based in Munich, has taken a different approach: designing a calmer, more intentional smartphone experience that actually sticks. Since its Android launch in 2021, the app has seen widespread adoption. With over 7 million downloads, the app has helped its users to reduce screen time, improve focus, and build healthier phone habits.

Now, it's coming to iPhone-with a fresh Kickstarter campaign now live.

Check the kickstarter campaign here.

"Our goal was never to fight smartphones - but to fix the way we use them," said Martin Moravek, founder of minimalist phone. "With the iOS launch, we're extending that mission to even more people who want to reduce digital stress without giving up functionality and access to the smartphone's useful apps and features."

Supporters of the Kickstarter campaign will receive early access to the iOS version, exclusive discounts, and a chance to shape the app's continued development.

Rather than fighting smartphones, minimalist phone aims to turn them into productivity tools again - removing visual triggers, reducing overstimulation, and encouraging more mindful use. The iOS version reimagines its core philosophy through text-based interface and minimal design, adapted within Apple's system.

Instead of having to switch to a dumbphone, minimalist phone offers its users a holistic solution to digital wellness. The app aims to help users reclaim hours from their week, reduce digital stress, and stay off the endless doomscrolling loop-for good.

By launching on iOS, the team hopes to make mindful smartphone use more accessible to the 1.5 billion iPhone users worldwide.

About minimalist phone

minimalist phone, the go-to app for screen time management and focus, is designed to help users manage their smartphone use more effectively. With features like app blocking, in-app time reminders, mindful launch delays, and an icon-free organized interface, minimalist phone is paving the path to better digital wellness across the globe.

SOURCE: QQ42 Labs UG (haftungsbeschränkt)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/minimalist-phone-is-live-on-kickstarter-ios-version-coming-soon-1057134