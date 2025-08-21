BODYWELLE Joins Forces With Sunset Padel for Wellness Meets Performance Event in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / BODYWELLE, a modern aesthetic and longevity clinic led by Dr. Alonso Martin, is teaming up with Sunset Padel, an elite indoor padel facility in Miami Beach, for an immersive wellness and performance event designed to introduce the community to a new standard in body care and athletic optimization. The event, titled "Strong Body, Strong Game - BODYWELLE × Sunset Padel," will take place on Thursday, August 21, from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM at Sunset Padel's indoor location. This collaborative experience highlights the intersection of fitness, recovery, and innovation, with hands-on demos of BODYWELLE's signature technologies, including EMSculpt NEO, EMSella, and targeted facial rejuvenation techniques.

Dr. Alonso Martin

Dr. Martin is a physician specializing in regenerative therapies and preventive medicine.

As part of its mission to bring functional wellness to all aspects of daily life-from active play to anti-aging therapies-BODYWELLE will welcome invited guests, including Continuum residents and other VIP patients, to explore non-invasive treatments that support both aesthetics and physical performance. Sunset Padel members and attendees will also have the opportunity to engage with BODYWELLE's technology and learn more about its approach to longevity and recovery.

A Shared Commitment to Strength and Longevity

Sunset Padel has quickly established itself as a hub for sport and social connection in the Miami Beach area. Padel, a dynamic racquet sport growing in popularity worldwide, demands agility, endurance, and core stability. These athletic traits align with BODYWELLE's own focus on strength, recovery, and long-term musculoskeletal health.

Through this partnership, Dr. Martin and his team aim to showcase how BODYWELLE's non-invasive treatments-ranging from body sculpting to muscle and core-focused therapies-can complement the goals of both everyday wellness and high-level physical activity. The event encourages guests to explore how precision treatments can improve functional strength, prevent injury, and support active aging.

Attendees will have the opportunity to trial BODYWELLE's most popular non-surgical technologies and speak directly with Dr. Martin about the role they play in broader longevity strategies.

What to Expect at the Event

The two-hour event is designed to be hands-on, interactive, and informative. Guests will rotate through various experience stations, learning firsthand how BODYWELLE's offerings can enhance their game-on and off the court.

EMSculpt NEO Demos

One of the central features of the event will be demo sessions of EMSculpt NEO, a non-invasive body contouring technology that simultaneously builds muscle and reduces fat using high-intensity electromagnetic stimulation and radiofrequency. Each 30-minute session produces the equivalent of 20,000 supramaximal contractions, engaging the muscles more intensely than traditional workouts. EMSculpt NEO is FDA-cleared to target eight muscle groups including:

Abdomen

Glutes

Arms (biceps/triceps)

Inner thighs

Quads

Hamstrings

Flanks

Calves

Event attendees will be invited to experience short demo sessions, supported by BODYWELLE's trained medical staff, to better understand the power and versatility of this innovative therapy. Athletes, weekend warriors, and those exploring aesthetic body refinement will benefit from learning how EMSculpt NEO fits into a comprehensive performance or recovery plan.

EMSella Demos

In addition to body sculpting, the event will spotlight EMSella, a breakthrough technology designed to strengthen the pelvic floor. While pelvic floor health is often under-discussed, it plays a major role in stability, bladder control, and even sexual health. EMSella uses high-frequency electromagnetic stimulation to engage deep pelvic muscles while the patient remains fully clothed in a seated position. One session delivers over 11,000 supramaximal contractions, the equivalent of performing thousands of Kegel exercises-without any effort from the patient.

These treatments are particularly beneficial for men and women who experience mild to moderate incontinence, reduced core engagement during workouts, or changes in sexual sensitivity. The demos will provide a no-pressure way for attendees to test the technology and ask questions in a comfortable setting.

Face Fitness Sessions

BODYWELLE's aesthetic team will also offer "Face Fitness" micro-sessions, including lifting and lymphatic drainage techniques using cold spoons, gua shas, and gentle microcurrent. These non-invasive methods help tone facial muscles, reduce puffiness, and promote circulation-making them a practical complement to both athletic training and self-care.

These mini sessions offer a quick, hands-on way to experience the benefits of facial sculpting and de-puffing. For athletes and active individuals, these techniques can also assist with post-exertion inflammation and help promote faster facial recovery after exposure to sun, wind, and sweat.

Live Q&A with Dr. Martin

Throughout the event, guests will have the opportunity to speak directly with Dr. Alonso Martin, founder of BODYWELLE, and learn more about his clinical approach to long-term wellness. A physician specializing in regenerative therapies and preventive medicine, Dr. Martin will be available to discuss BODYWELLE's integrated anti-aging protocols, including hormone optimization, advanced diagnostics, cellular regeneration, and metabolic health.

The event provides a casual, community-focused environment to explore cutting-edge therapies without the pressure of a clinical consultation.

Special Event Discount for Attendees

As part of this exclusive collaboration, BODYWELLE will offer attendees a 15% discount on EMSculpt NEO and EMSella treatment packages for purchases made at the event. Guests can speak with staff onsite to review package options and treatment timelines that fit their goals.

BODYWELLE will also provide educational brochures and service menus to take home, so interested attendees can review options or follow up for a full consultation at the Miami Beach clinic.

A Continued Presence in the Miami Beach Wellness Community

This collaboration with Sunset Padel is part of a broader initiative by BODYWELLE to bring medically driven wellness experiences directly into the local community. Earlier this season, BODYWELLE partnered with Continuum Residences and 1 Hotel Residences & Beach Club to host live demos and lectures on performance, recovery, and aesthetic optimization.

By engaging with athletic clubs, residential communities, and lifestyle spaces, BODYWELLE seeks to make advanced care more accessible and approachable-emphasizing education and empowerment as the first step in every wellness journey.

With a team that includes specialists in hormonal health, fitness, nutrition, and longevity medicine, BODYWELLE offers a unique patient experience that goes beyond surface-level aesthetics. Their services range from energy IV therapy and EMSella to advanced diagnostics and personalized age-management plans.

About BODYWELLE

Located in the heart of Miami Beach, BODYWELLE is a premier destination for aesthetic medicine and longevity health. The clinic, founded by Dr. Alonso Martin, merges medical precision with lifestyle wellness-offering customized treatments to help patients feel strong, vibrant, and confident at every stage of life.

The practice offers a wide range of services, including:

Non-surgical body contouring (e.g.,EMSculpt NEO)

Pelvic floor strengthening with EMSella

Hormone and metabolic optimization

Anti-aging and regenerative therapies

Personalized IV therapy and diagnostic testing

Facial rejuvenation and aesthetic treatments

From prevention to peak performance, BODYWELLE's mission is to bring meaningful, medically guided solutions to patients who want to take charge of their long-term vitality.

For more information, visit alonsomartinmd.com or contact the team directly through the online contact form.

