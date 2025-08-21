Modus Direct Joins the Bluewater Family, Expanding Media and Analytics Capabilities with AI-Powered Precision

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / Bluewater, the fully converged agency known for delivering bold creative and strategic solutions, proudly announces that Modus Direct, a Sarasota-based media agency, has joined the Bluewater family of companies. Known for its performance-driven marketing, Modus brings deep expertise in consumer goods, financial services, and healthcare sectors to complement Bluewater's integrated offering.

This move represents the latest in a series of strategic partnerships by Bluewater-following the recent collaboration with Shadow Box Pictures-and continues the agency's focus on converging talent, technology, and creativity to deliver seamless, end-to-end brand solutions.

Led by President Shani Reardon, Modus Direct is recognized for its strong foundation in data-centric media strategy and advanced analytics, as well as a proven ability to scale campaigns across linear, CTV, digital, and social platforms.

"Shani is one of the brightest minds in media I've ever worked with," said Andy Latimer, Founder & CEO of Bluewater. "We've shared a long-standing strategic partnership with Modus, and bringing them fully into the Bluewater family allows us to elevate that collaboration and unlock even more value for our clients."

With full access to Bluewater's award-winning creative, production, and campaign strategy services, Modus Direct will continue leading its media buying and analytics efforts-now further strengthened through collaboration with Bluewater's AI-driven predictive modeling and creative capabilities, delivering smarter strategy, deeper insights, and stronger client results.

"Joining Bluewater is a natural evolution of the relationship we've built over the last 20 years. Our shared commitment to innovation, accountability, and performance makes this a perfect fit-not just for our teams, but for the clients we serve. By combining our media and analytics expertise with Bluewater's creative and strategic horsepower, we're unlocking an entirely new level of impact." Shani Reardon, Founder and President of Modus Direct.

As Modus Direct and Bluewater move forward together, the mission is clear: to drive measurable outcomes through innovation, integration, and a relentless focus on what matters most-results.

About Bluewater

Bluewater is a fully converged advertising and production agency disrupting the traditional agency model. With over two decades of expertise across strategy, media, content, analytics, and commerce, Bluewater delivers impactful results for brands across platforms. Learn more at www.bluewater.tv.

About Modus Direct

Modus Direct is a woman-owned, performance-driven media agency based in Sarasota, Florida, specializing in transparent, data-centric media buying and advanced analytics for direct-to-consumer, health, and financial service brands. Learn more at www.modusdirect.com.

