Action Behavior Centers Celebrates August Graduates, Marks 1-Year Anniversary of Action Institute for Outcomes Research

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / Action Behavior Centers (ABC), a leading provider of evidence-based applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy for children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), is proud to celebrate the graduation of children from its ABA programs this year. For many families, these graduations marked the end of therapy and the exciting beginning of new school journeys in general education classrooms.

These family testimonies were shared by parents whose children have graduated from ABC programs. They reflect on their experiences and the impact ABA therapy has had on their family:

In Houston, Yessica reflected on her son's progress since starting ABA therapy at ABC. Today, he attends a mainstream kindergarten classroom at a private school, where he has friends, joins group activities, and even sang Christmas songs in front of a crowd with his school choir. "We came to ABC lost and searching for a way to help our son thrive," Yessica said. "What we found was so much more-support, answers, and a community. I will forever be grateful to the staff at ABC for helping bring our little family back together."

For Noah from Austin, TX, the transition has been remarkable. His mother, Lora, recalled the dedication of his BCBA, Lindsey Allen, who guided the family through Noah's transition to kindergarten. "That commitment has stayed with us long after graduation," she said. Now six years old, Noah is a curious, talkative child who loves animals, dinosaurs, and the solar system. He's making friends, excelling in school, and has already been recognized with a Hardworking Historian award. "The care and belief ABC had in him gave us hope," Lora added, "and helped Noah discover his bright future."

For Callum, also from Austin, two years at ABC brought transformation and confidence. His father, Blythe, said, "Callum tackled challenges with courage, mastered new skills, and learned how to connect with peers." His July graduation was a joyful and emotional milestone as he officially tested out of services and entered a general education classroom. Today, he's thriving-earning 'star student of the day,' singing in school concerts, and playing on his first soccer team. "He's embraced new experiences with joy and blends in seamlessly with his peers," Blythe shared. "None of this would have been possible without the support and belief he found at ABC."

This season of milestone moments coincides with another achievement at ABC: the one-year anniversary of the Action Institute for Outcomes Research (AIoR), led by executive director Linda LeBlanc, Ph.D., BCBA-D. The institute advances behavioral early intervention through cutting-edge treatment outcome research and integrates findings into ABC's clinical practice.

"AIoR represents our long-term commitment to ensuring families receive the very best in evidence-based ABA care," said Dr. Charna Mintz, Chief Clinical Officer. "It allows us to continuously refine how we serve children and families."

ABC's dedication to compassionate, individualized care is further strengthened by the leadership of Gregory Hanley, Ph.D., BCBA-D, LABA, Executive Director of Compassionate Care at ABC.

About Action Behavior Centers

Action Behavior Centers (ABC) provides evidence-based applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy for children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Our services include diagnostic support, Family Guidance, school readiness programs, and Early Intensive Behavioral Intervention (EIBI) at 300+ locations nationwide. Visit www.actionbehavior.com to find a center near you.

About the Action Institute for Outcomes Research (AIoR)

Founded in 2024, the Action Institute for Outcomes Research supports ABC's mission of advancing behavioral early intervention through treatment outcome research. The institute empowers behavior analysts, families, and funders with data to make informed care decisions. Findings are integrated into clinical practice to drive continuous improvement. Executive Director Dr. Linda LeBlanc leads the research team, bringing decades of clinical and research experience and over 130 publications.

