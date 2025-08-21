ZetrOZ Systems' sam Wearable Ultrasound Device Helps Medtech CEO Relieve Back Pain and Get Back to Work

Sustained acoustic medicine provided Lia Winter with a way to recover quickly without the need for invasive surgery to repair a herniated cervical disc.

TRUMBULL, CONNECTICUT / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / Being sidelined by an injury is not an option when you're the leader of a fast-growing medical device company. The sam® wearable ultrasound unit from ZetrOZ Systems proved to be the integral non-surgical choice that Lia Winter needed.

Winter, a biomedical engineer, is the co-founder and CEO and of Winter Innovations , which develops tools for overlooked areas in surgery. A year ago, she suffered a severely herniated cervical disc. Winter tried to work through the pain, but it grew debilitating, radiating down her arm, disrupting her sleep and triggering relentless muscle spasms.

Winter was familiar with orthopedic medicine through her family's experiences. Her mother ensured repeated surgeries to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), while Winter herself tore her hamstring while playing soccer. She decided to try to recover from the herniated disc via physical therapy instead of an invasive procedure.

"Progress came slowly, but I was able to begin recovering without surgery," she said. "Then, at a medical device conference, I saw the CEO of ZetrOZ, Dr. George Lewis, present on sam®. It felt like a sign from the universe. I needed this."

Winter was able to start using sam® daily after receiving a prescription from her doctor. Within a week, her pain eased, improving her range of motion and giving her the strength and focus she needed to concentrate on her company.

"Now, a year later, sam® is still in my toolkit, always ready when pain flares up," Winter said. "Being the patient reminded me why medtech matters."

ZetrOZ Systems ' sam® sustained acoustic medicine device represents a breakthrough medical technology for treating osteoarthritis and other soft-tissue conditions. The non-invasive device provides continuous, long-duration ultrasound directly to the site of pain or injury, which accelerates healing and reduces pain associated with arthritis, muscle strains, and joint injuries.

The sam® unit works by producing continuous ultrasound waves in soft tissue, which decreases inflammation while increasing blood vessel diameters to improve blood flow. That augments oxygenated hemoglobin at the site and removes cytokine enzymes and cellular waste.

The effectiveness of sustained acoustic medicine and the sam® device has been documented in 20 Level 1-5 clinical studies and more than 40 peer-reviewed articles in science, engineering and medical journals.

It also has been proven effective in more than 3.7 million patient treatments to date - including Winter's own recovery. "sam® helped me get back to life and back to leading my company," she said.

For more information, visit www.samrecover.com or www.zetroz.com .

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is leading healing innovations in sports medicine, developing wearable bioelectronic devices to deliver sustained acoustic medicine (sam®). Researched and funded by the federal government, ZetrOZ is built on the proprietary medical technology of 48 patents and is the exclusive manufacturer and developer of the sam® product line, designed to treat acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions.

