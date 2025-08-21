Global Smart Water Management Market Projected to Reach $43.7 Billion by End of 2030 | ' BCC Research LLC'

"Empowering Sustainable Water Ecosystems: How Smart Water Management Technologies Are Revolutionizing Resource Allocation, Leak Detection, and Urban Resilience in the Face of Global Water Challenges"

BOSTON, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, "Smart Water Management: Global Markets to 2030" is expected to grow from $23.7 billion in 2025 to $43.7 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the global smart water management (SWM) market, focusing on the integration of digital technologies, data analytics, and automation to optimize water usage and quality. It examines key components including hardware, software, and services, with technologies such as smart meters (AMI and AMR), sensors, and software for analytics, network monitoring, and GIS. The market is segmented by end-use sectors like utilities, commercial and industrial, and residential, and spans major global regions. Insights are offered based on industry trends, expert feedback, and data from leading water associations.

This report is particularly relevant today due to the growing global demand for clean water driven by population growth, urbanization, and industrial expansion. These pressures are prompting utilities and industries to adopt smart water management solutions that enhance efficiency and sustainability. Urban development and smart city initiatives are integrating digital technologies into water infrastructure, while industries with high water usage are investing in smart reuse and wastewater analytics to meet regulatory and environmental goals. Smart water systems also help reduce water loss through real-time monitoring and automated leak detection, improving operational performance and customer satisfaction.

The factors driving the market's growth include:

Rising demand for clean water: As global populations grow and urban areas expand, the need for clean and safe water is becoming more urgent. Smart water management systems help ensure water quality and safety by enabling real-time monitoring and efficient treatment processes.

Water scarcity and climate change driving demand for SWM: Climate change is intensifying droughts and altering rainfall patterns, leading to water scarcity in many regions. SWM technologies offer solutions like leak detection, predictive analytics, and optimized water distribution to conserve resources and adapt to environmental changes.

Rising demand for SWM by industrial and commercial sectors: Industries and commercial enterprises are under pressure to reduce water usage and improve sustainability. Smart water systems provide tools for monitoring consumption, automating controls, and minimizing waste, helping businesses meet regulatory and environmental goals.

Advances in IoT, AI, and digital twin technology: Technological innovations are transforming water management. IoT sensors collect real-time data, AI analyzes patterns and predicts issues, and digital twins simulate water systems for better planning and maintenance, making SWM more efficient and cost-effective.

Growing urbanization and smart city initiatives: Rapid urban growth is straining traditional water infrastructure. Smart cities are integrating SWM into their frameworks to manage water resources intelligently, reduce losses, and enhance resilience, ensuring sustainable urban development.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $21.6 billion Market size forecast $43.7 billion Growth rate CAGR of 13% from 2025 to 2030 Segments covered Component, End-Use and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, and Chile Market drivers • Rising demand for clean water. • Water scarcity and climate change. • Rising demand for SWM by industrial and commercial sectors. • Advances in IoT, AI, and digital twin technology. • Growing urbanization and smart city initiatives.

Interesting Facts:

Cybersecurity in Water Infrastructure: Cyberattacks frequently target critical systems within water networks and treatment facilities. To safeguard industrial control and monitoring systems, it is essential to prevent unauthorized access, data tampering, and deletion. Key protective strategies include implementing network segmentation, multifactor authentication, and a robust incident response plan.

Cyberattacks frequently target critical systems within water networks and treatment facilities. To safeguard industrial control and monitoring systems, it is essential to prevent unauthorized access, data tampering, and deletion. Key protective strategies include implementing network segmentation, multifactor authentication, and a robust incident response plan. Smart Technologies in Wastewater Treatment : The integration of smart water technologies into wastewater treatment is reshaping the industry and advancing sustainability goals. By leveraging Industry 4.0 innovations and intelligent applications, utilities can enhance treatment efficiency and maintain compliance with regulatory standards.

: The integration of smart water technologies into wastewater treatment is reshaping the industry and advancing sustainability goals. By leveraging Industry 4.0 innovations and intelligent applications, utilities can enhance treatment efficiency and maintain compliance with regulatory standards. Flood Management with Smart Water Solutions : Smart water technologies play a vital role in managing fluvial and urban flooding. When combined with territorial planning strategies, these technologies significantly reduce the impact of future flood-related disasters.

: Smart water technologies play a vital role in managing fluvial and urban flooding. When combined with territorial planning strategies, these technologies significantly reduce the impact of future flood-related disasters. Digital Twins in Water Infrastructure: Digital twin technology enables real-time simulation of water systems, allowing utilities to anticipate outcomes, minimize emergency incidents, plan proactively, and optimize asset performance.

Emerging startups

Aquatrax

EFAS Technologies

Watrix

The report addresses the following questions:

1.What are the projected size and growth rate of the market?

The global market for smart water management is projected to grow from $21.6 billion in 2024 to $43.7 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0% during the forecast period.

3.What are the challenges and opportunities in the market?

The challenges in the smart water management market include smart water management integration with legacy systems and cybersecurity risks.

The opportunities in the smart water management market include growing urbanization and smart city initiatives, and potential to reduce non-revenue water

4.Which market segments are covered in the report?

The global market for smart water management is segmented into the following:

Component: hardware, software and services.

Hardware: controllers, smart water meters, sensors, and others.

Smart water meter technology: advanced metering infrastructure and automated meter reading.

Software: analytics and data management, network monitoring and management, meter data management, geographic information system and others.

Services: managed services and professional services.

End-use: utilities and municipalities, commercial and industrial, residential.

Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

5.Which end-usesegment will be dominant through 2030?

The utilities and municipalities end-use sector accounts for the largest share of the smart water management market. They supply, distribute, and treat public consumption, driving massive smart water infrastructure upgrades. The primary focus of these organizations lies in infrastructure modernization, reduction of non-revenue water, and improving service reliability.

Market leaders include:

ABB

AQUA ROBUR TECHNOLOGIES AB

BADGER METER INC.

HITACHI LTD.

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

HYDROPOINT

ITRON INC.

KAMSTRUP

LANDIS+GYR

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC.

NEPTUNE TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC

SIEMENS

VEOLIA

XYLEM

