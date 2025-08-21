LINGA Launches LINGA Reader, a Sleek Payment Device Built for Modern Hospitality

The new all-in-one terminal delivers secure, flexible payments, seamless POS integration, and offline capability.

NAPLES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / LINGA , creators of a versatile, all-in-one, cloud-based restaurant point-of-sale system, announces the launch of the LINGA Reader, a next-generation payment device to support high-volume hospitality environments with speed, reliability, and simplicity. More than just a payment terminal, the LINGA Reader is a solution that finally allows teams to focus less on troubleshooting and more on delivering exceptional guest experiences.

From fast-casual concepts and food trucks to full-service restaurants and large franchises, the LINGA Reader is an all-in-one solution that accepts payments, boosts operational efficiency, and elevates customer satisfaction across every service point. It's the next era of innovation for modern hospitality.

Customer Service Without Disruption - Even if the Internet Fails

The restaurant industry is heavily influenced by customer satisfaction. Seventy percent of customers say they've spent more money to do business with a company that delivers better service, and even a one-star increase in a restaurant's online rating can lead to a 5 to 7 percent increase in revenue. Happy guests mean return customers, more revenue, and a competitive reputation in a saturated market.

In today's fast-paced restaurant industry, even the smallest blip leads to a big impact, and payment processing is one of those core friction points. Guests expect fast, seamless transactions, and any delay means long lines, lost revenue, and poor reviews. If a guest can't pay quickly, they're likely to visit another restaurant or forego a tip.

The LINGA Reader solves that problem, making transactions faster, simpler, and more secure -without adding any extra complexity. With offline connectivity, the compact LINGA Reader also works with poor Wi-Fi, slow internet, or even network outages - eliminating awkward workaround devices, manual receipts, and frustrated guests.

"Hospitality is a high-speed, high-pressure environment, and the LINGA Reader is meant to deliver fast, secure, and flexible payments," said Hardy Singh, Product Manager at LINGA.

The LINGA Reader Empowers Staff and Delights Guests

The LINGA Reader combines enterprise-grade capabilities with plug-and-play ease. PCI PTS 6.x certification means each transaction is encrypted and tamper-proof, while the sleek design fits unobtrusively into any front-of-house or mobile service setup.

The functionality is fast, easy to set up, and extremely secure for customers. It's thoughtfully designed to solve core problems related to payments and system downtime, without requiring any extra hardware, complex integrations, or expensive installations. For customers, the LINGA Reader means quicker checkouts, multiple payment options, and a smoother dining experience.

Other LINGA Reader highlights include:

Universal Payment Acceptance: Accepts chip, swipe, tap, gift cards, and mobile wallets, including Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay

Full LINGA POS Integration: Automatically syncs to the larger LINGA ecosystem for real-time reporting and analytics

Offline Mode: Processes transactions even when internet connectivity is lost

Compact Hardware: A small footprint, durable material, and user-friendly navigation mean it's quick to ramp up in any environment.

Secure and Compliant: Safeguards guest and business data with PCI PTS 6.x certification

Regardless of Scale, LINGA Reader Delivers

Whether used in a local coffee hot spot or a growing multi-location seafood joint, the LINGA Reader adapts, seamlessly integrating into the broader LINGA POS and Back Office solution for centralized control, full visibility, and scalable support across all your business operations.

"As a long-time LINGA user at our Airport Pulling Rd. location, we've tried everything from terminals to readers of many different brands. But nothing compares to the reliability of the LINGA Reader. We had the opportunity to beta test it, and it immediately solved one of our biggest pain points -- staying connected. With a dedicated connection, the LINGA Reader ensures our system is always up and ready. No more scrambling to fix a card reader or troubleshoot connectivity issues while a line of customers is growing. It's payments, exactly when you need them. For a high-traffic environment like ours, that kind of reliability is a game changer," said Yavuz "Oz" Ozturk, Owner, Turco Taco, Naples, FL.

LINGA's one-of-a-kind restaurant operating system scales with you, giving owners the tools to create a standout guest experience. The LINGA suite helps restaurants experience fewer disruptions and less manual work and allows teams to focus on a five-star guest experience.

To learn more about the LINGA Reader and other solutions, visit www.lingaros.com .

About LINGA

As subsidiary of PNC, LINGA is a leading cloud-based restaurant operating system built to streamline and simplify hospitality operations. Designed to serve businesses of all sizes--from single-location restaurants to multi-unit enterprises--LINGA delivers an all-in-one platform that supports every aspect of restaurant management, including order taking, inventory tracking, staff scheduling, and more. In addition to its robust POS capabilities, LINGA offers an integrated payment processing solution with fast, secure transactions and highly competitive rates, while also maintaining compatibility with third-party processors for added flexibility. With deep roots in the hospitality industry, the LINGA team brings hands-on knowledge and insight to every feature and function, helping operators boost efficiency, reduce costs, and deliver exceptional guest experiences.

For more information, visit www.lingaros.com .

Media Contact:

Alexandra Martinez Cairo

VP of Marketing, LINGA rOS

alexandra.martinezcairo@lingaros.com

Kenedy Musante

Experiential & Brand Marketing Coordinator, LINGA rOS

KMusante@lingaros.com

SOURCE: Linga

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/linga-launches-linga-reader-a-sleek-payment-device-built-for-mode-1063638