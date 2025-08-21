Liberty Supports Savvy Spending with Flexible Personal Loans

As Australians seek to make the most of seasonal sales, Liberty personal loans offer the freedom to spend wisely and save more.

MELBOURNE, AU / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) Retail Trade, Australia report revealed that retail turnover increased in June 2025, with spending on household goods emerging as a key driver.

ABS Head of Statistics Robert Ewing linked this increase to mid-year sales, highlighting "a focus on value for big ticket items like household furniture, bedding, electronic devices and TVs".

With more sale events anticipated in 2025, many Australians may be eager to snap up deals that support long-term savings. However, the upfront costs can be a sticking point.

Leading lender Liberty offers flexible personal loan solutions that could help more people balance cash flow with smart shopping.

Communications Manager Bernadine Pantarotto says Liberty understands the importance of flexible funds in helping people achieve their goals.

"Financial flexibility gives people greater freedom to take opportunities as and when they arise," Ms Pantarotto said.

"Our personal loans come with competitive fixed rates and flexible repayment options, accommodating a diverse range of customer circumstances."

Liberty prioritizes convenience with an easy online application process and fast turnaround times on personal loans. This can support customers to act quickly, especially when items they've been planning to buy go on sale.

Along with making the most of seasonal bargains, personal loans could also be used to fund a holiday, wedding, medical expenses, home renovations and more.

"Our team of free thinkers take a holistic approach to lending and credit assessment, giving more people the support they need to move forward with their plans," Ms Pantarotto said.

The lender also has a suite of flexible solutions to help Australians realise goals in different areas of their life, offering home, car, personal, business, commercial, and SMSF loans.

"We're proud to have supported over 900,000 customers and we're excited to continue helping more people get financial," added Ms Pantarotto.

About Liberty

As one of Australia's leading non-bank lenders, Liberty offers innovative solutions to support customers with greater choice. For nearly 30 years, this free-thinking approach to loan solutions has seen more than 900,000 customers helped across a wide range of home, car, business and personal loans, as well as SMSF lending and insurance. Liberty remains the only non-bank lender with an investment-grade credit rating offering custom and prime solutions to help more people get financial.

Approved applicants only. Lending criteria apply. Fees and charges are payable. Liberty Financial Pty Ltd ACN 077 248 983 and Secure Funding Pty Ltd ABN 25 081 982 872 Australian Credit Licence 388133, together trading as Liberty Financial.

