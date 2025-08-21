Engage2Excel Named a Top Employee Recognition Provider in HRO Today Bakers Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings: Recognition

MOORESVILLE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / Engage2Excel, Inc., an industry-leading provider of recruitment, recognition, and engagement solutions, has been recognized as a top service provider by HRO Today Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction List for the fourteenth year, ranking in at #4 in Overall Leaders.

"Being named one of HRO Today's top Employee Recognition providers for the fourteenth consecutive year is a tremendous honor," said Phil Stewart, CEO of Engage2Excel. "This achievement speaks directly to the trust our clients place in us and the unwavering commitment of our team. At Engage2Excel, we're passionate about helping organizations build meaningful connections with their people-driving engagement, retention and performance through impactful recognition programs."

HRO Today's Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings are based solely on feedback from buyers of the rated services. To determine an overall ranking from this data, HRO Today analyzes results across three subcategories: service breadth, deal sizes and service quality.

"Earning a spot on the HRO Today Baker's Dozen list is both an honor and a powerful affirmation of our dedication to client success," said Jeff Gelinas, President of Employee and Consumer Engagement & Incentives at Engage2Excel. "Employee recognition is one of the most powerful ways to drive engagement, strengthen retention and shape a thriving workplace culture. We're proud to deliver innovative solutions that help organizations celebrate their people in meaningful ways by building stronger, more connected teams and workplaces."

About Engage2Excel Group

The Engage2Excel group of companies creates engaging career and consumer experiences. Its Career Experience Suite (CXS) provides recruitment, onboarding, employee recognition, manager development, and employee survey solutions tailored to each organization and designed to help clients find and keep their talent. With over 3,000 client programs, Engage2Excel has a proud heritage of developing innovative solutions that improve competitive advantage and boost bottom-line results.

SOURCE: Engage2Excel

