The Ivy Centre's Vision

Founded by mentor and entrepreneur Lara David, The Ivy Centre is dedicated to highly personalized, one-on-one mentorship for students with Ivy League ambitions. Lara's proprietary method is the result of years of lived experience navigating the admissions process - first as an international student from Brazil, later as a Master's graduate from Columbia University, and always as a mentor to hundreds of aspiring applicants around the globe.

At the heart of The Ivy Centre's approach is a simple truth: academic excellence alone isn't enough. Students must also learn how to tell their story with authenticity, manage the emotional demands of the process, and unlock the creative clarity that turns strong applications into winning stories.

The Ivy League Retreat at Lake Como

Recognizing the creative block and anxiety many students face during application season, The Ivy Centre has designed a pioneering, first-of-its-kind immersive retreat. From November 26th to 30th, 2025, six carefully selected students who make it through a very competitive application process with The Ivy Centre will gather at Lake Como, Italy for a transformative experience with wellness, self-discovery, and Ivy League experts.

More than just an application bootcamp, the Ivy League Retreat is an environment where well-being, strategy, and inspiration meets exclusive workshops and immersive activities. It was carefully designed in collaboration with psychologists, consultants, and admissions professionals, promising to focus on strengthening self-awareness, fostering collaboration and high quality networking, and unleashing creativity.

Lara will personally mentor each participant, guiding them step by step as they build their strongest applications. By the end of the retreat, what is often a stressful ordeal will have been reshaped into a lighter, life-changing, and ultimately inspiring journey.

The retreat's location is as intentional as its curriculum: Lake Como's serenity offers the ideal backdrop for reflection, creativity, and focus. The combination of academic rigor and a breathtaking natural setting creates a rare opportunity to approach college applications with both clarity and calm.

Building a Legacy of Mentorship

While this inaugural retreat is only limited to six students, its impact is designed to resonate far beyond. Lara envisions The Ivy Centre as a trusted voice in Ivy League mentorship for years to come - one that empowers thousands of students to reach universities they once believed out of reach.

"As we grow," Lara explains, "we will expand thoughtfully, always protecting the standard of exclusivity, excellence, and personal attention that define us. We are not in this business for the numbers, but for building the next generation of empowered adults who will change the world. Success, to me, is when a student realizes their own potential and steps into a future they thought was beyond reach."

Defining Success and Entrepreneurship

For Lara, entrepreneurship has never been about building businesses for their own sake. Instead, it is about building legacies: creating pioneering programs, tools, and experiences that empower students to dream bigger and achieve more than they imagined possible.

"Success is when impact is tangible," she says. "When a student not only submits their applications but does so with confidence, clarity, and the conviction that they belong."

What's Next for The Ivy Centre

This year marks two exciting launches. On August 26th, 2025, The Ivy Centre will publish its first book, a curated guide that distills essential admissions strategies into an accessible companion for students worldwide. Later, in November, the Ivy League Retreat at Lake Como will officially debut, opening the doors to an experience that blends mentorship, well-being, and academic strategy at the highest level.

With these initiatives, Lara and The Ivy Centre are building more than pathways to Ivy League acceptance. They are cultivating the next generation of leaders - young people prepared not just to study at the world's most competitive universities, but to thrive in them.

About The Ivy Centre

The Ivy Centre is a mentorship-driven academic guidance firm specializing in Ivy League admissions, one-on-one coaching, and transformative student experiences. Founded by Lara, whose own journey took her from Brazil to Columbia University, The Ivy Centre is built on the belief that preparing for higher education should be more than a checklist of achievements. It should be a journey of self-discovery, confidence, and lasting impact.

Whether through its accessible resources, such as the upcoming book, or its premium, invitation-only Ivy League Retreat at Lake Como, The Ivy Centre empowers ambitious students to unlock their potential and embrace the future with confidence.

