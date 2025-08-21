Noble Romans, Inc.: Noble Roman's Announces Significant Second Quarter Earnings Growth and Other Company Highlights

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / Noble Roman's, Inc. (OTCQB:NROM), the Indianapolis based franchisor of Noble Roman's Pizza and Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, today announced second quarter 2025 financial data, other recent company highlights, and details for a conference call to be held on August 25th at 4 PM ET.

Financial highlights from the second quarter of 2025 include:

Net Income Before Taxes grew substantially to $490,417 versus $56,858 for the same period in 2024. Net Income Before Taxes is a key metric since the company will not pay income taxes for a number of years due to its roughly $3.4 million Deferred Tax Asset.

Total Revenue of $4.1 million versus $3.9 million for the same period in 2024, an increase of 4.5%.

Same stores sales increase in the company-owned Craft Pizza & Pub segment of 4.5% versus the same period in 2024, despite lackluster industry trends and consumer sentiment. The margin contribution rate increased in the second quarter of 2025 to 13.6% from 11.0% for the same period in 2024.

The margin contribution from the company's Convenience Store Pizza Program segment was $1,059,506 in 2025 versus $975,054 for the same period in 2024. The margin contribution rate increased in the second quarter of 2025 to 72.5% versus 67.9% for the same period in 2024. Expenses in this segment remain relatively stable over significant increments in revenue, so the margin rate increases as overall segment revenue increases.

Financial highlights from the first six months of 2025 include:

Net Income Before Taxes of $662,303 versus a net loss of $29,619 for the same period in 2024. The company will not pay income taxes for a number of years due to its roughly $3.4 million Deferred Tax Asset.

Total Revenue of $7.84 million versus $7.57 million for the same period in 2024, an increase of 3.6%.

Same stores sales increase in the company-owned Craft Pizza & Pub segment of 3.0% versus the same period in 2024, despite unusually inclement weather during the first quarter of 2025 and lackluster consumer sentiment. The margin contribution rate increased in the first six months of 2025 to 10.2% from 9.7% for the same period in 2024.

The contribution margin from the company's Convenience Store Pizza Program segment was $1,958,967 in 2025 versus $1,910,678 for the same period in 2024. The contribution margin rate increased in the first six months of 2025 to 67.5% versus 66.8% for the same period in 2024. Expenses in this segment remain relatively stable over significant increments in revenue, so the margin rate increases as overall segment revenue increases.

Additional company highlights:

Trailing 12-month EBITDA for the year 2024 was approximately $3,060,000; trailing 12-month EBITDA for the period ended March 31, 2025 was approximately $3,135,000; and trailing 12-month EBITDA for the period ended June 30, 2025 was approximately $3,501,000.

Same store sales in the company-owned Craft Pizza & Pub segment continued to rise into the third quarter of 2025 by 4.8% in July, despite the fact that July 2025 sales were negatively impacted with the 4 th of July holiday falling on a Friday in 2025. This negatively impacted Friday and Saturday sales, which are typically the two strongest sales days of the week.

In July, the company introduced its new "Xtra-Stuffed Crust" promotional pizza into its Craft Pizza & Pub segment to slipstream behind the marketing efforts of national competitors promoting a similar product. The Craft Pizza & Pub rendition focuses on extra quality and extra cheese in the stuffed crust ring, using real Mozzarella, Muenster and oregano in the crust ring rather than string cheese.

Year-to-date through June 30, 2025, the company has sold seven more franchised Pizza Program units in 2025 than it had opened during that same period, adding to the backlog of sold but unopened units that should contribute significantly to increases franchising revenue. Additionally, the company has a significant pipeline of active prospects for new franchised Pizza Program unit sales.

As previously announced, the company fairly recently retained the services of a new placement agent to assist in obtaining new financing for the company, which is progressing positively with several prospects currently in various stages of opportunity analysis. Among other uses, proceeds would be used to retire the current senior loan with Corbel Capital Partners SBIC, L.P., along with their outstanding warrants (which Corbel has indicated their desire to accomplish as well), the company's subordinated notes, and the cost of the capital raise. As previously announced, in April 2025 the company entered into an agreement with Corbel to extend the maturity of their loan to the company until June 30, 2026.

As previously announced, the Board of Directors of the company will be evaluating alternative independent accountants to serve as the company's auditor for 2025. The report on the consolidated balance sheet of the company and its subsidiaries as of December 31, 2024, and the related consolidated statements of operations, changes in stockholders' equity, and cash flows for the year ended December 31, 2024, and the related notes, provided by the company's auditor for 2024 did not contain any adverse opinion or disclaimer of opinion, nor were they qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope, or accounting principles. The auditors for the December 31, 2023 audit expressed an unqualified and unmodified opinion on those statements as well.

Conference Call details:

The company will host a conference call on Monday, August 25th from 4:00 to 4:30 PM ET. Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial in at 317-300-7896 and use the participation code 499795 (no pin number required). Callers who supplied their first and last names when joining the call will press 5* to ask questions when Q&A time is announced.

The statements concerning the company's future revenues, profitability, financial resources, financing efforts, market demand and product development are forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) relating to the company that are based on the beliefs of the management of the company, as well as assumptions and estimates made by and information currently available to the company's management. The company's actual results in the future may differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties that exist in the company's operations and business environment, including, but not limited to competitive factors and pricing and cost pressures, the company's ability to service its loan and refinance the Senior Note before its maturity in 2026, the emergence or spread of human or animal pandemics (such as COVID-19 or the Avian Influenza), non-renewal of franchise agreements or the openings contemplated by the Development Agreement not occurring, shifts in market demand, the success of franchise programs, general economic conditions and national or international events, changes in demand for the company's products or franchises, the impact of franchise regulation, the success or failure of individual franchisees, inflation, other changes in prices or supplies of food ingredients and labor and as well as the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" contained in the Annual Report on Form 10-K. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or intended. If activist stockholder activities ensue, or if certain parties (acting individually or as a group) seek to continue or initiate interference in the company's business relationships, the company business could be adversely impacted.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:

For Media Information: Scott Mobley, President & CEO (smobley@nobleromans.com)

For Investor Relations: Paul Mobley, Executive Chairman (pmobley@nobleromans.com)

Mike Cole, Investor Relations: 949-444-1341 ( mike.cole@armaadvisoryservices.com )

Noble Roman's, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited and Not Reviewed)

Assets December 31, 2024 June 30, 2025 Current assets: (not reviewed) (not reviewed) Cash $ 710,227 $ 635,629 Employee Retention Tax Credit Receivable 507,726 507,726 Accounts receivable - net 586,554 662,624 Inventories 986,975 1,003,365 Prepaid expenses 194,902 231,149 Total current assets 2,986,384 3,040,493 Property and equipment: Equipment 4,349,205 4,398,834 Leasehold improvements 3,142,591 3,156,209 7,491,796 7,555,043 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 3,583,276 3,779,783 Net property and equipment 3,908,520 3,775,260 Deferred tax asset 3,532,199 3,371,410 Deferred contract cost 1,604,952 1,682,831 Goodwill 278,466 278,466 Operating lease right of use assets 4,154,804 3,746,195 Other assets including long-term portion of receivables - net 303,922 333,943 Total assets $ 16,769,247 $ 16,228,598 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 840,848 $ 562,932 Current portion of operating lease liability 870,140 976,414 Current portion of Corbel loan payable 1,066,668 1,100,004 Warrant liability 538,822 538,822 Total current liabilities 3,316,478 3,178,172 Long-term obligations: Term loan payable to Corbel net of current portion 5,551,738 5,084,293 Convertible notes payable 575,000 575,000 Operating lease liabilities - net of short-term portion 3,505,718 2,971,443 Deferred contract income 1,604,952 1,682,833 Total long-term liabilities 11,237,408 10,313,569 Total liabilities $ 14,553,886 $ 13,491,741 See Note 9 regarding Contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock - no par value (40,000,000 shares authorized, 22,215,512 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and as of June 30, 2025)



24,867,778



24,887,761 Accumulated deficit (22,652,417 ) (22,150,904 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,215,361 2,736,857 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 16,769,247 $ 16,228,598

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited).

Noble Roman's, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited and Not Reviewed)





Three months ended June 30, (not reviewed) Six months ended June 30, (not reviewed) 2024 2025 2024 2025 Revenue: Restaurant revenue - company-owned Craft Pizza & Pub $ 2,222,551 $ 2,324,459 $ 4,218,075 $ 4,343,877 Restaurant revenue - company-owned non-traditional 236,705 295,025 474,852 589,598 Franchising revenue 1,435,748 1,454,251 2,861,039 2,900,159 Administrative fees and other 9,673 6,654 16,817 6,954 Total revenue 3,904,678 4,080,389 7,570,783 7,840,588 Operating expenses: Restaurant expenses - company-owned Craft Pizza & Pub 1,978,273 2,009,183 3,809,717 3,899,870 Restaurant expenses - company-owned non-traditional 235,288 274,483 461,048 567,593 Franchising expenses 460,694 394,745 950,361 941,192 Total operating expenses 2,674,255 2,678,411 5,221,126 5,408,655 Depreciation and amortization 96,300 100,983 192,565 197,049 General and administrative expenses 570,129 386,260 1,147,416 810,665 Defense against activist shareholder 6,064 736 19,542 8,580 Total expenses 3,346,748 3,166,390 6,580,649 6,424,949 Operating income 557,930 913,999 990,134 1,415,639 Interest expense 435,184 423,582 829,365 753,336 Change in fair value of warrants 65,888 - 190,388 - Income (loss) before income taxes 56,858 490,417 (29,619 ) 662,303 Income tax - 119,537 - 160,789 Net income (loss) $ 56,858 $ 370,880 $ (29,619 ) $ 501,514 Earnings (loss) per share - basic: Net income (loss) $ .00 $ .02 $ (.00 ) $ .02 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

22,215,512

22,215,512

22,215,512

22,2215,512 Diluted earnings (loss) per share: Net income (loss) $ .00 $ .02 $ (.00 ) $ .02 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 23,713,531 25,008,223 22,215,512 25,008,223

