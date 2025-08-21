Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 21.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Potenzieller Gamechanger: Tiny-Float-Chance bei dieser Rohstoff-Aktie?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0CA31 | ISIN: US6551071003 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NOBLE ROMANS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOBLE ROMANS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
21.08.2025 22:02 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Noble Romans, Inc.: Noble Roman's Announces Significant Second Quarter Earnings Growth and Other Company Highlights

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / Noble Roman's, Inc. (OTCQB:NROM), the Indianapolis based franchisor of Noble Roman's Pizza and Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, today announced second quarter 2025 financial data, other recent company highlights, and details for a conference call to be held on August 25th at 4 PM ET.

Financial highlights from the second quarter of 2025 include:

  • Net Income Before Taxes grew substantially to $490,417 versus $56,858 for the same period in 2024. Net Income Before Taxes is a key metric since the company will not pay income taxes for a number of years due to its roughly $3.4 million Deferred Tax Asset.

  • Total Revenue of $4.1 million versus $3.9 million for the same period in 2024, an increase of 4.5%.

  • Same stores sales increase in the company-owned Craft Pizza & Pub segment of 4.5% versus the same period in 2024, despite lackluster industry trends and consumer sentiment. The margin contribution rate increased in the second quarter of 2025 to 13.6% from 11.0% for the same period in 2024.

  • The margin contribution from the company's Convenience Store Pizza Program segment was $1,059,506 in 2025 versus $975,054 for the same period in 2024. The margin contribution rate increased in the second quarter of 2025 to 72.5% versus 67.9% for the same period in 2024. Expenses in this segment remain relatively stable over significant increments in revenue, so the margin rate increases as overall segment revenue increases.

Financial highlights from the first six months of 2025 include:

  • Net Income Before Taxes of $662,303 versus a net loss of $29,619 for the same period in 2024. The company will not pay income taxes for a number of years due to its roughly $3.4 million Deferred Tax Asset.

  • Total Revenue of $7.84 million versus $7.57 million for the same period in 2024, an increase of 3.6%.

  • Same stores sales increase in the company-owned Craft Pizza & Pub segment of 3.0% versus the same period in 2024, despite unusually inclement weather during the first quarter of 2025 and lackluster consumer sentiment. The margin contribution rate increased in the first six months of 2025 to 10.2% from 9.7% for the same period in 2024.

  • The contribution margin from the company's Convenience Store Pizza Program segment was $1,958,967 in 2025 versus $1,910,678 for the same period in 2024. The contribution margin rate increased in the first six months of 2025 to 67.5% versus 66.8% for the same period in 2024. Expenses in this segment remain relatively stable over significant increments in revenue, so the margin rate increases as overall segment revenue increases.

Additional company highlights:

  • Trailing 12-month EBITDA for the year 2024 was approximately $3,060,000; trailing 12-month EBITDA for the period ended March 31, 2025 was approximately $3,135,000; and trailing 12-month EBITDA for the period ended June 30, 2025 was approximately $3,501,000.

  • Same store sales in the company-owned Craft Pizza & Pub segment continued to rise into the third quarter of 2025 by 4.8% in July, despite the fact that July 2025 sales were negatively impacted with the 4th of July holiday falling on a Friday in 2025. This negatively impacted Friday and Saturday sales, which are typically the two strongest sales days of the week.

  • In July, the company introduced its new "Xtra-Stuffed Crust" promotional pizza into its Craft Pizza & Pub segment to slipstream behind the marketing efforts of national competitors promoting a similar product. The Craft Pizza & Pub rendition focuses on extra quality and extra cheese in the stuffed crust ring, using real Mozzarella, Muenster and oregano in the crust ring rather than string cheese.

  • Year-to-date through June 30, 2025, the company has sold seven more franchised Pizza Program units in 2025 than it had opened during that same period, adding to the backlog of sold but unopened units that should contribute significantly to increases franchising revenue. Additionally, the company has a significant pipeline of active prospects for new franchised Pizza Program unit sales.

  • As previously announced, the company fairly recently retained the services of a new placement agent to assist in obtaining new financing for the company, which is progressing positively with several prospects currently in various stages of opportunity analysis. Among other uses, proceeds would be used to retire the current senior loan with Corbel Capital Partners SBIC, L.P., along with their outstanding warrants (which Corbel has indicated their desire to accomplish as well), the company's subordinated notes, and the cost of the capital raise. As previously announced, in April 2025 the company entered into an agreement with Corbel to extend the maturity of their loan to the company until June 30, 2026.

  • As previously announced, the Board of Directors of the company will be evaluating alternative independent accountants to serve as the company's auditor for 2025. The report on the consolidated balance sheet of the company and its subsidiaries as of December 31, 2024, and the related consolidated statements of operations, changes in stockholders' equity, and cash flows for the year ended December 31, 2024, and the related notes, provided by the company's auditor for 2024 did not contain any adverse opinion or disclaimer of opinion, nor were they qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope, or accounting principles. The auditors for the December 31, 2023 audit expressed an unqualified and unmodified opinion on those statements as well.

Conference Call details:

The company will host a conference call on Monday, August 25th from 4:00 to 4:30 PM ET. Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial in at 317-300-7896 and use the participation code 499795 (no pin number required). Callers who supplied their first and last names when joining the call will press 5* to ask questions when Q&A time is announced.

The statements concerning the company's future revenues, profitability, financial resources, financing efforts, market demand and product development are forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) relating to the company that are based on the beliefs of the management of the company, as well as assumptions and estimates made by and information currently available to the company's management. The company's actual results in the future may differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties that exist in the company's operations and business environment, including, but not limited to competitive factors and pricing and cost pressures, the company's ability to service its loan and refinance the Senior Note before its maturity in 2026, the emergence or spread of human or animal pandemics (such as COVID-19 or the Avian Influenza), non-renewal of franchise agreements or the openings contemplated by the Development Agreement not occurring, shifts in market demand, the success of franchise programs, general economic conditions and national or international events, changes in demand for the company's products or franchises, the impact of franchise regulation, the success or failure of individual franchisees, inflation, other changes in prices or supplies of food ingredients and labor and as well as the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" contained in the Annual Report on Form 10-K. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or intended. If activist stockholder activities ensue, or if certain parties (acting individually or as a group) seek to continue or initiate interference in the company's business relationships, the company business could be adversely impacted.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:

For Media Information: Scott Mobley, President & CEO (smobley@nobleromans.com)
For Investor Relations: Paul Mobley, Executive Chairman (pmobley@nobleromans.com)
Mike Cole, Investor Relations: 949-444-1341 (mike.cole@armaadvisoryservices.com)

Noble Roman's, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited and Not Reviewed)

Assets

December 31,
2024

June 30,
2025

Current assets:

(not reviewed)

(not reviewed)

Cash

$

710,227

$

635,629

Employee Retention Tax Credit Receivable

507,726

507,726

Accounts receivable - net

586,554

662,624

Inventories

986,975

1,003,365

Prepaid expenses

194,902

231,149

Total current assets

2,986,384

3,040,493

Property and equipment:

Equipment

4,349,205

4,398,834

Leasehold improvements

3,142,591

3,156,209

7,491,796

7,555,043

Less accumulated depreciation and amortization

3,583,276

3,779,783

Net property and equipment

3,908,520

3,775,260

Deferred tax asset

3,532,199

3,371,410

Deferred contract cost

1,604,952

1,682,831

Goodwill

278,466

278,466

Operating lease right of use assets

4,154,804

3,746,195

Other assets including long-term portion of receivables - net

303,922

333,943

Total assets

$

16,769,247

$

16,228,598

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

840,848

$

562,932

Current portion of operating lease liability

870,140

976,414

Current portion of Corbel loan payable

1,066,668

1,100,004

Warrant liability

538,822

538,822

Total current liabilities

3,316,478

3,178,172

Long-term obligations:

Term loan payable to Corbel net of current portion

5,551,738

5,084,293

Convertible notes payable

575,000

575,000

Operating lease liabilities - net of short-term portion

3,505,718

2,971,443

Deferred contract income

1,604,952

1,682,833

Total long-term liabilities

11,237,408

10,313,569

Total liabilities

$

14,553,886

$

13,491,741

See Note 9 regarding Contingencies

Stockholders' equity:

Common stock - no par value (40,000,000 shares authorized,
22,215,512 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and
as of June 30, 2025)



24,867,778



24,887,761

Accumulated deficit

(22,652,417

)

(22,150,904

)

Total stockholders' equity

2,215,361

2,736,857

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

16,769,247

$

16,228,598

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited).

Noble Roman's, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited and Not Reviewed)



Three months ended
June 30,
(not reviewed)

Six months ended
June 30,
(not reviewed)

2024

2025

2024

2025

Revenue:

Restaurant revenue - company-owned Craft Pizza & Pub

$

2,222,551

$

2,324,459

$

4,218,075

$

4,343,877

Restaurant revenue - company-owned non-traditional

236,705

295,025

474,852

589,598

Franchising revenue

1,435,748

1,454,251

2,861,039

2,900,159

Administrative fees and other

9,673

6,654

16,817

6,954

Total revenue

3,904,678

4,080,389

7,570,783

7,840,588

Operating expenses:

Restaurant expenses - company-owned Craft Pizza & Pub

1,978,273

2,009,183

3,809,717

3,899,870

Restaurant expenses - company-owned non-traditional

235,288

274,483

461,048

567,593

Franchising expenses

460,694

394,745

950,361

941,192

Total operating expenses

2,674,255

2,678,411

5,221,126

5,408,655

Depreciation and amortization

96,300

100,983

192,565

197,049

General and administrative expenses

570,129

386,260

1,147,416

810,665

Defense against activist shareholder

6,064

736

19,542

8,580

Total expenses

3,346,748

3,166,390

6,580,649

6,424,949

Operating income

557,930

913,999

990,134

1,415,639

Interest expense

435,184

423,582

829,365

753,336

Change in fair value of warrants

65,888

-

190,388

-

Income (loss) before income taxes

56,858

490,417

(29,619

)

662,303

Income tax

-

119,537

-

160,789

Net income (loss)

$

56,858

$

370,880

$

(29,619

)

$

501,514

Earnings (loss) per share - basic:

Net income (loss)

$

.00

$

.02

$

(.00

)

$

.02

Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding


22,215,512


22,215,512


22,215,512


22,2215,512

Diluted earnings (loss) per share:

Net income (loss)

$

.00

$

.02

$

(.00

)

$

.02

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

23,713,531

25,008,223

22,215,512

25,008,223

SOURCE: Noble Romans, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/noble-romans-announces-significant-second-quarter-earnings-growth-and-ot-1063899

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.