Cruz Investments & Wealth Management: Two of Illinois' Retirement Planners, Rey Cruz CFP and Christian Cruz, Help Redefine Retirement with an Upcoming New Book

AURORA, IL / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / In a time when retirement planning is more complex than ever, Rey Cruz and Christian Cruz, two financial authorities from Aurora, Illinois, have emerged as leaders in retirement planning with their upcoming new book, Retire on Your Terms. This guide sets a new standard for retirement planning, empowering readers to help take control of their financial future, avoid costly mistakes, and live life on their own terms.

Drawing from decades of combined experience in financial planning, tax strategy, and wealth management, Rey and Christian Cruz deliver a practical yet profound roadmap for helping achieve a secure, stress-free, and fulfilling retirement. The book is more than a financial guide-it's a call to action for anyone seeking to align their wealth with their dreams, values, and legacy.

Unlike traditional retirement books that focus solely on investments or savings, Retire on Your Terms will dive deep into the core challenges retirees face today: navigating tax complexities, managing market volatility, and ensuring lifelong income. The book will also tackle lesser-known pitfalls, such as "financial erosion" and "legacy predators" that can quietly sabotage even the most well-prepared plans.

"This book isn't just a guide, it's a comprehensive framework for living a retirement free from compromise," states Rey Cruz, Founder and CEO of Cruz Investments & Wealth Management. "The book is about more than just dollars and cents. It's about helping retirees reshape how they think about retirement so they can enjoy a future that reflects their unique dreams, goals and values."

Christian Cruz adds, "We are writing Retire on Your Terms because we saw too many people leaving their retirement up to chance or outdated advice. This book is our way of helping people take back control and build a retirement that empowers them to live fully, without fear or regret."

Retire on Your Terms will feature compelling case studies of real people who overcame significant financial challenges to achieve their dream retirement. From business owners caught off guard by tax bills to widows navigating complex estate issues, each story provides actionable insights that will potentially resonate with readers from all walks of life.

In addition readers will discover:

The 8 forces of financial erosion that threaten retirements today.

How to create a tax-efficient retirement plan.

Why traditional retirement advice no longer works in a modern economy.

Building a legacy that extends beyond wealth.

Retire on Your Terms is available exclusively from Cruz Investments & Wealth Management. To learn more about Rey and Christian Cruz and their approach to retirement, visit www.ReyCruz.com or call (630) 897-0333.

About Rey Cruz and Christian Cruz

Rey Cruz, CFP® is an Author, and an Estate and Wealth Planning professional. Rey is currently the financial guru on 95.9 "The River" radio station. As the creator of "Cruzing into Retirement" system and "The Cruz Smart Plan", Rey has been helping individuals and families prepare for and enjoy their ideal retirement since 1985. He is a member of Ed Slott's Master Elite IRA Advisor Group. He is the CoAuthor of Retire Abundantly: Proven Principles to Create a Worry Free Retirement and

BUILD WEALTH Like A Shark - Tips From Some Of North America's Foremost Authorities On Building Wealth with Kevin Harrington, an original Shark on ABC-TV's hit series Shark Tank.

Christian Cruz is a Author and Advisor with Cruz Investments & Wealth Management. He is part of a highly trained team that has been helping individuals and families prepare for and enjoy their ideal retirement since 1985.

Our firm is not licensed to offer tax preparation. We offer tax strategies related to investing and retirement income. Consult your tax advisor regarding your situation.

Investment advisory services offered through Cruz Investments & Wealth Management, an Illinois State Registered Representative Investment Advisor. Securities offered only by duly registered individuals through Madison Avenue Securities, LLC (MAS), Member FINRA/SIPC. Cruz Tax Advisory, LLC and Cruz Investments & Wealth Management are not affiliated with MAS. Cruz Tax Advisory offers tax advice on qualified plans. Consult your tax advisor on your specific situation.

Ed Slott's IRA Advisor Group? is a paid-membership, educational organization comprised of professionals of varying credentials. Membership in this organization does not imply a set level of skill or training. The logo and/or service mark is the property of their respective owners and no endorsement of Rey Cruz. Ed Slott's IRA Advisor Group, Cruz Investments and Wealth Management, and MAS are not affiliated entities.

Rey Cruz

605 N. Broadway, 2nd Floor

Aurora, IL 60505

Phone: 630-897-0333

Email: Service@ReyCruz.com

SOURCE: Cruz Investments & Wealth Management

