Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2025) - Restart Life Sciences Corp. (CSE: HEAL) (FSE: HN30) (OTC Pink: NMLSF) ("Restart Life" or the "Company") today announced that it has elected to cancel its previously planned LIFE financing, originally announced on July 8, 2025.

The decision follows a review of evolving priorities and market opportunities. While the LIFE structure remains a useful tool, policy restrictions limit flexibility. With new opportunities under discussion, management believes it is in the best interest of shareholders to maintain optionality and pursue financing structures better aligned with these opportunities. Updates will be provided as developments progress.

Strategic Rationale

Restart Life remains committed to advancing a pipeline of consumer and brain health brands. Management believes capital should be structured to maximize flexibility, particularly for partnerships, joint ventures, and other collaborations. With additional financing options available, the Company intends to pursue structures that best support these objectives while maintaining a healthy capital base.

Operational Update

The Company continues to advance the development and launch of its wholly owned and joint-venture brands, focused on brain health, functional foods, and nutritional innovation. These brands target a fast-growing health and wellness segment, with work underway on regulatory, commercial, and market readiness. Further updates will be provided as milestones are met.

Research & Development

In parallel, Restart Life is exploring studies to support credibility, guide product development, and strengthen competitive positioning. These efforts aim to provide a foundation for long-term market success.

Positioning for Growth

Management remains focused on disciplined execution, balancing product launches with validation and global expansion. The goal is sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value by combining innovative consumer offerings with a strong research base.

Management Commentary

"We are entering a pivotal stage for Restart Life, with a number of exciting opportunities now within reach," said Steve Loutskou, CEO of Restart Life Sciences Corp. "Our strategy is clear: pursue the right partnerships, opportunities, and financing structures that support sustainable growth while maintaining a healthy capital structure. Building a foundation for long-term success takes time, but we are confident in our ability to execute and deliver lasting value for our shareholders."

Restart Life Sciences thanks its shareholders for their continued support and remains committed to delivering impactful health and wellness solutions through innovation and quality.

About Restart Life Sciences Corp.

Restart Life Sciences Corp. is a Canadian-based life sciences company listed on the CSE. For more information about Restart Life, please visit the Company's website at www.restartlife.co.

