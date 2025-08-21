Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2025) - Golcap Resources Corp. (CSE: GCP) (the "Company" or "Golcap") is pleased to announce it has granted options to Officers and Consultants a total of 440,000 stock options, exercisable at $0.15 for a period of 2 years, with various vesting periods.

