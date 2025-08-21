Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2025) - Representatives from TMX Group joined members of The Canadian Security Traders Association Inc. ("CSTA"), to close the market and celebrate the 2025 CSTA Annual Conference.





The Canadian Security Traders Association Inc. serves as a national voice for our affiliate trading organizations. With chapters in Ontario, BC, Prairies and Quebec and founded over 30 years ago, it continues to lead the trading community as the market and trading environment evolves.

The CSTA is presently composed of approximately 700 capital market participants nationwide and is led by a President and Board of Governors elected from each of our four distinct regions. The CSTA comments on industry issues and forms opinions on trading issues based on input from our members. The CSTA also prides itself as a place to meet for the industry with social and educational events across the country.

