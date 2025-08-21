Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2025) - Jayden Resources Inc., (TSXV: JDN) ("Jayden" or the "Company") announces that further to its news release dated June 27, 2025, that it has received TSX Venture Exchange approval for loans totaling $260,000 (the "Loan") to the Company.

The Loan was oversubscribed by $10,000 compared to the $250,000 originally announced on June 27, 2025. The Loan is unsecured, bears an interest rate at 10% per annum, and is repayable within one year, or earlier if the Company completes a private placement. Repayment may occur prior to June 27, 2026.

The Company will allocate $100,000 of the Loan proceeds to buy out a 9.9% share top-up clause on all future equity financings of the Company pursuant to a purchase agreement entered into with Kenorland Minerals Ltd. ("Kenorland") (TSXV: KLD) on October 26, 2022 to acquire the Wheatcroft Property in Manitoba. The remaining funds will be used for general working capital purposes.

Disclosure and Caution

