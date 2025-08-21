Anzeige
Potenzieller Gamechanger: Tiny-Float-Chance bei dieser Rohstoff-Aktie?
21.08.2025 23:02 Uhr
CUCKOO ELECTRONICS AMERICA: CUCKOO Opens New York Brand Store With a Special Launch Event

Marking CUCKOO's 6th U.S. Brand Store Opening with Special Offers Across Kitchen & Home Appliances

CERRITOS, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / CUCKOO, a global leader in kitchen and home appliances, announced the upcoming grand opening of its 6th U.S. Brand Store in Queens, New York, taking place on Friday, August 22, at 3:00 PM ET. The opening marks a major milestone in the company's nationwide expansion. This New York location joins CUCKOO's U.S. brand stores in Los Angeles, New Jersey, Orange County (CA), Texas, and Virginia. To celebrate the event, CUCKOO is holding a nationwide "BIG EVENT" from August 22-31, 2025 across all brand stores, offering exclusive discounts and special gifts to customers.

CUCKOO NY Brand Store Grand Opening

CUCKOO NY Brand Store Grand Opening

The new CUCKOO New York Brand Store showcases the company's differentiated rental business model, which centers on essential kitchen and home appliances such as water purifiers and air purifiers. Customers benefit from A-to-Z care services including professional installation, regular filter replacement, and after-sales support-delivering long-term convenience and peace of mind. Located at 207-26 Northern Blvd. #1B in Bayside, Queens, the store also provides Chinese-language consultation, making CUCKOO's services more accessible to diverse communities.

During the 10-day BIG EVENT, customers can enjoy:

  • Up to 25% off water purifier rentals

  • Up to 50% off select pet appliances

  • Up to $3,500 in savings on massage chairs

  • Complimentary gifts for visitors and consultations

  • Additional perks for new sign-ups, including premium rice cookers, coffee machines, and fans

The New York Brand Store invites customers to experience CUCKOO's most popular product lines firsthand, from signature rice cookers and premium water purifiers to advanced air purifiers, bidets, and massage chairs.

"The New York store represents a significant milestone for CUCKOO, but more importantly, it's a space where customers can connect with our brand, experience our products up close, and feel supported every step of the way," said Michael Won Jun Yi, Cuckoo America Managing Director & CFO. "We're excited to welcome New Yorkers and to continue expanding opportunities for families to enjoy the convenience our appliances bring."

For more information, visit cuckoorental.com

ABOUT

CUCKOO is a globally recognized South Korean brand specializing in kitchen and home appliances, renowned as the #1 rice cooker brand in South Korea. The brand has successfully expanded worldwide, bringing its industry-leading technology and premium craftsmanship to homes across the globe. Since establishing CUCKOO Electronics America in 2016, the brand has gained recognition in American households for its innovative, premium products. CUCKOO is committed to providing solutions that simplify life with reliable, easy-to-use appliances that prioritize convenience.

For more information, visit cuckooamerica.com to explore CUCKOO's full range of products, or cuckoorental.com for details on CUCKOO's rental services. Follow us on Instagram, https://www.instagram.com/cuckoo_america/, and TikTok, https://www.tiktok.com/@cuckooamerica

Contact Information

Jennifer Sierra
PR Associate
pr@cuckooamerica.com
(323) 433-7606 EXT. 1017

.

SOURCE: CUCKOO ELECTRONICS AMERICA



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/cuckoo-opens-new-york-brand-store-with-a-special-launch-event-1063987

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
