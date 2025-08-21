Pegasus Resources Inc.: Pegasus Resources Announces Close of Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / Pegasus Resources Inc. (TSXV:PEGA)(OTCID:SLTFF)(FSE:0QS0) ("Pegasus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement of 4,168,000units (the "Units") at a price of $0.06 per Unit for gross proceeds of $250,080.00 (the "Offering").

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional Share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.08 until August 21, 2027.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for general working capital and related expenses.

The Company paid no finders' fees on this Offering. All securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring December 22, 2025, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Offering constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of TSXV Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") because Insiders of the Company, being Noah Komavli, Christian Timmins and Point A Pierre Capital Ltd. (a company controlled by Dave Bissoondatt), participated in the Offering and have acquired 893,000 Units for $53,580 in connection with the Offering. The Company has relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of the Offering as the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the Insider participation in the Offering is below 25% of the Company's market capitalization (as determined in accordance with MI 61-101).

The Offering is subject to final approval of the TSXV and all other necessary regulatory approvals.

About Pegasus Resources Inc.

Pegasus Resources Inc. is a Canadian uranium exploration company focused on advancing high-potential projects in the United States. The Company's flagship asset, the Jupiter Uranium Project in Utah, is a drill-ready property positioned for resource expansion. With a commitment to strengthening domestic uranium supply, Pegasus is strategically developing its portfolio to capitalize on the growing demand for nuclear energy.

www.pegasusresourcesinc.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

Christian Timmins

President, CEO and Director

Pegasus Resources Inc.

700 - 838 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 0A6

PH: 1-403-597-3410

X: https://twitter.com/MrChris_Timmins

X: https://twitter.com/pegasusresinc

E: info@pegasusresourcesinc.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the private placement and the use of proceeds. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time of this news release and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including those relating to market conditions and the Company's business prospects and plans. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Pegasus Resources, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/pegasus-resources-announces-close-of-non-brokered-private-placement-1064014