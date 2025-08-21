SNC and Red 6 Announce Strategic Partnership to Support U.S. Navy's Undergraduate Jet Training System (UJTS) Program

"Freedom Jet" Integration Marks the Second Key Collaboration Between SNC and Red 6 Announced this Quarter

RENO, Nev., Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SNC, the global aerospace and national security company, and Red 6 today announced their collaboration to integrate Red 6's Advanced Tactical Augmented Reality System (ATARS) technology into SNC's proposed solution for the U.S. Navy's Undergraduate Jet Training System (UJTS) program, the Freedom Jet. The Freedom Family of Training Systems integration will bring market-leading augmented reality training capabilities to the new SNC Advanced jet trainer, designed to replace the aging T-45 Goshawk fleet.

ATARS, the first ever outdoor airborne augmented reality training system, creates synthetic worlds that deliver threat-relevant, near-peer-level training scenarios at speed and scale. It affordably increases safety, eases airspace limitations, enables next-generation collaborative combat aircraft (CCA) training and provides significant environmental benefits. ATARS will improve training outcomes for the UJTS programs at lower life cycle cost.

ATARS has successfully demonstrated its capabilities with the U.S. Air Force (USAF), the Royal Air Force and numerous other partnerships.

Under this collaboration, Red 6's ATARS system will be integrated into the Freedom Trainer Jet, potentially providing Navy and Marine Corps pilots with unprecedented training capability that bridges the gap between basic flight training and advanced tactical operations. The system enables pilots to see and interact with virtual threats, targets and other aircraft through helmet-mounted displays while conducting actual flight operations.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be supporting SNC's endeavor in this critical effort for the U.S. Navy," said Daniel Robinson, CEO and Co-founder of Red 6. "The Navy's UJTS program represents a pivotal moment in naval aviation training, and we're honored to contribute what we believe to be the best solution to the world's military flight training crisis. This collaboration offers the U.S. Navy a singular opportunity to fundamentally transform how they train their pilots."

This partnership builds upon an already successful track record between these two companies, most recently with SNC supporting Red 6 on its multi-MAJCOM Strategic Funding Increase (STRATFI) contract with the USAF to develop comprehensive airworthiness testing and evaluation plans.

"Red 6 has proven to be a fantastic partner and a game-changing solution for the Air Force, consistently demonstrating the transformative power of its augmented reality training technology," said SNC Senior Vice President of Strategy Ray Fitzgerald. "The company's proven track record of success, combined with its innovative approach to synthetic training, made it the natural choice for integration into our Navy-focused trainer. This partnership represents exactly the kind of innovative thinking the Navy needs to revolutionize pilot training for the 21st century and beyond."

The UJTS program seeks to procure a minimum of 200 aircraft to replace the Navy's T-45 Goshawk trainers, with the service emphasizing the need for advanced training capabilities that can prepare pilots for modern operational challenges. The integration of ATARS technology into SNC's Freedom Jet platform demonstrates both companies' commitment to delivering next-generation training solutions that enhance operational readiness.

About SNC

SNC is a trusted global leader in aerospace and national security. Our innovative solutions enable connected protection through command, control and communications systems, as well as ISR, cyber, electromagnetic spectrum management, and other high capabilities for national security systems across all domains - sea, land, air, space and cyber. As a longstanding leader in defense technology, SNC is at the optimum intersection of commercial, defense and non-traditional contractors. We are one of the only privately owned mid-tier A&D contractors and we pride ourselves on our ability to invest early and often to ensure mission success on or ahead of schedule. It's part of our mission to always stay one step ahead; working on solutions today to solve the problems of tomorrow. Founded in 1963, SNC is owned by Chairwoman Eren Ozmen and CEO Fatih Ozmen.

About Red 6

Red 6 is a hardware-enabled software company solving the worldwide military flight training crisis through the creation of completely realistic synthetic training experiences, delivered outdoors. The company's ATARS platform creates virtual outdoor worlds that deliver threat-relevant, near-peer level training scenarios at speed and scale-affordably increasing safety, easing airspace limitations, enabling next-generation collaborative combat aircraft (CCA) training and providing significant environmental benefits.

