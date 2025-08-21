Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 21.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Potenzieller Gamechanger: Tiny-Float-Chance bei dieser Rohstoff-Aktie?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.08.2025 23:22 Uhr
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cyber A.I. Group, Inc.: Cyber A.I. Group and Synergy Associates Form Strategic Joint Venture to Beta Test CyberAI Sentinel 2.0 Platform

Patent-Pending AI-Driven Technology to Undergo Six-Month Beta Program with Synergy's Global Client Base

MIAMI and NEW YORK and LONDON, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber A.I. Group, Inc. ("CyberAI" or the "Company"), an emerging growth Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence and IT services company engaged in the development of next-generation market disruptive AI-driven Cybersecurity technology, today announced it has entered into a strategic joint venture agreement with London-based Synergy Associates Ltd ("Synergy"), a leading global IT Managed Services Provider with operations in London, New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Hong Kong and Dubai.

The partnership will center on the Beta testing and pre-commercial deployment of CyberAI's patent-pending CyberAI Sentinel 2.0 advanced AI-driven cybersecurity platform-which is designed to deliver autonomous threat detection, adaptive risk mitigation and intelligent system resilience to enterprise and cloud environments. The patent for CyberAI Sentinel 2.0 was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on July 11, 2025.

"This joint venture represents an important step as part of the development process for CyberAI Sentinel 2.0," said A.J. Cervantes, Jr., Executive Chairman of CyberAI. "Once the Beta program begins, Synergy's global footprint and deep customer relationships will allow us to test the platform in demanding, real-world conditions. We expect the resulting feedback to be pivotal in ensuring we deliver a transformative, market-ready AI-driven cybersecurity solution."

With a 20-year track record serving some of the most security-sensitive sectors, Synergy is recognized for delivering high-availability IT support, advanced cloud services and rigorous cybersecurity measures to industries such as finance, creative services and professional services. The company's trusted advisor status with its clients makes it uniquely positioned to integrate, evaluate and provide real-world operational insights into CyberAI Sentinel 2.0 before the product's global market introduction.

Alexander Caplan, CEO of Synergy, stated: "Our clients are increasingly looking for solutions that can anticipate and defuse threats before they cause damage. By partnering with CyberAI, we will soon be in a position to offer selected customers early access to a platform that learns, adapts and evolves in real time. This Beta test will give us-and them-a front-row seat to what we believe could redefine the future of cybersecurity."

Under the agreement, Synergy will deploy CyberAI Sentinel 2.0 with a select group of clients drawn from its existing portfolio of enterprise customers. Over the course of an initial six-month Beta program, the joint venture will evaluate live-environment performance, gather structured customer feedback and execute iterative refinements to optimize platform capabilities ahead of a full-scale commercial launch. The Beta program is structured to ensure maximum operational insight without cost to participating customers during the testing phase.

About Synergy Associates Ltd

Synergy is an international IT Managed Services Provider specializing in delivering high-performance IT support and cybersecurity solutions to diversified industries, including creative and financial services. Headquartered in London and with local operations spanning New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Hong Kong and Dubai, Synergy combines local expertise with global reach, ensuring operational excellence, innovation and security for its international client base. For more information, please visit: synergy.tech

About Cyber A.I. Group

Cyber A.I. Group, Inc.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/051d045e-ded0-47e7-8e18-d8a691c3e92b



Contact Cyber A.I. Group, Inc. Tel: 786.749.1221 info@cyberaigroup.io London: 60 Park Lane, #3 London, W1K 1NA New York: 641 Lexington Avenue, 14th Floor New York, NY 10022 Miami: 990 Biscayne Blvd., Suite 503 Miami, FL 33132

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.