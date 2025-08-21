Cyber A.I. Group, Inc.: Cyber A.I. Group and Synergy Associates Form Strategic Joint Venture to Beta Test CyberAI Sentinel 2.0 Platform

Patent-Pending AI-Driven Technology to Undergo Six-Month Beta Program with Synergy's Global Client Base

MIAMI and NEW YORK and LONDON, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber A.I. Group, Inc. ("CyberAI" or the "Company"), an emerging growth Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence and IT services company engaged in the development of next-generation market disruptive AI-driven Cybersecurity technology, today announced it has entered into a strategic joint venture agreement with London-based Synergy Associates Ltd ("Synergy"), a leading global IT Managed Services Provider with operations in London, New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Hong Kong and Dubai.

The partnership will center on the Beta testing and pre-commercial deployment of CyberAI's patent-pending CyberAI Sentinel 2.0 advanced AI-driven cybersecurity platform-which is designed to deliver autonomous threat detection, adaptive risk mitigation and intelligent system resilience to enterprise and cloud environments. The patent for CyberAI Sentinel 2.0 was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on July 11, 2025.

"This joint venture represents an important step as part of the development process for CyberAI Sentinel 2.0," said A.J. Cervantes, Jr., Executive Chairman of CyberAI. "Once the Beta program begins, Synergy's global footprint and deep customer relationships will allow us to test the platform in demanding, real-world conditions. We expect the resulting feedback to be pivotal in ensuring we deliver a transformative, market-ready AI-driven cybersecurity solution."

With a 20-year track record serving some of the most security-sensitive sectors, Synergy is recognized for delivering high-availability IT support, advanced cloud services and rigorous cybersecurity measures to industries such as finance, creative services and professional services. The company's trusted advisor status with its clients makes it uniquely positioned to integrate, evaluate and provide real-world operational insights into CyberAI Sentinel 2.0 before the product's global market introduction.

Alexander Caplan, CEO of Synergy, stated: "Our clients are increasingly looking for solutions that can anticipate and defuse threats before they cause damage. By partnering with CyberAI, we will soon be in a position to offer selected customers early access to a platform that learns, adapts and evolves in real time. This Beta test will give us-and them-a front-row seat to what we believe could redefine the future of cybersecurity."

Under the agreement, Synergy will deploy CyberAI Sentinel 2.0 with a select group of clients drawn from its existing portfolio of enterprise customers. Over the course of an initial six-month Beta program, the joint venture will evaluate live-environment performance, gather structured customer feedback and execute iterative refinements to optimize platform capabilities ahead of a full-scale commercial launch. The Beta program is structured to ensure maximum operational insight without cost to participating customers during the testing phase.

About Synergy Associates Ltd

Synergy is an international IT Managed Services Provider specializing in delivering high-performance IT support and cybersecurity solutions to diversified industries, including creative and financial services. Headquartered in London and with local operations spanning New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Hong Kong and Dubai, Synergy combines local expertise with global reach, ensuring operational excellence, innovation and security for its international client base. For more information, please visit: synergy.tech

About Cyber A.I. Group

Cyber A.I. Group, Inc.

