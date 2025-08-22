Tortola, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2025) - Sailfish Royalty Corp. (TSXV: FISH) (OTCQX: SROYF) (the "Company" or "Sailfish") is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 ("Q2 2025"). All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Q2 2025 Highlights:

Royalty revenue earned of $626,603 and $1,162,526 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 ($167,844 and $329,831 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024);

Gold ounces earned from stream interests of 8 and 26 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 (365 and 456 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024);

Silver ounces earned from stream interests of 1,672 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 (nil for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024).

Total revenues of $713,178 and $1,300,398 for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2025 ($1,026,242 and $1,384,197 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024);

Gross profit of $687,330 and $1,249,818 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 ($565,681 and $813,768 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024);

Net income of $185,318 and $109,598 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 (net income of $1,141,470 and $1,289,505 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024);

Repurchased for cancellation an aggregate of 529,300 common shares of the Company under the current normal course issuer bid for the six months ended June 30, 2025 (983,400 for the six months ended June 30, 2024); and

Declared quarterly dividends of $0.0125 per common share which were paid on April 15, 2025 and July 15, 2025 respectively.

Summary of Q2 2025 Results:





Three months ended June 30, 2025



Three months ended June 30, 2024



Six months ended June 30, 2025



Six months ended June 30, 2024

Condensed interim consolidated statements of comprehensive income

$



$



$



$



























Revenues

713,178



1,026,242



1,300,398



1,384,197

Gross profit

687,330



565,681



1,249,818



813,768

Net income

185,318



1,141,470



109,598



1,289,505

Basic loss per share

0.00



0.02



0.00



0.02

Diluted loss per share

0.00



0.02



0.00



0.02



For complete details, please refer to the Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 and associated Management Discussion and Analysis for the six months ended June 30, 2025, available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) or on the Company's website (www.sailfishroyalty.com).

Subsequent to Q2 2025 Highlights:

Subsequent to June 30, 2025, the Company paid a dividend of $0.0125 per common share. The total dividend payment resulted in the issuance of 360,419 common shares under the Company's dividend reinvestment plan and a payment of $309,959.

Subsequent to June 30, 2025, the Company purchased 101,800 common shares on-market which have been cancelled.

Subsequent to June 30, 2025, the Company announced the closing of the transaction surrounding the conversion of the Gavilanes Property into a 2% net smelter return royalty. See the Company's news release dated August 11, 2025 for further information.

Atrium Research Coverage:

The Company is pleased to announce it has engaged the services of Atrium Research Corporation ("Atrium"), a leading company sponsored research firm. Atrium will publish various research reports on the Company based on publicly available information, industry data, and discussions with management. Atrium will also host a recorded interview with the Company's management team to present the investment case in an interview format. In exchange for its research services, Atrium will receive cash compensation in the amount of $24,000 for the services listed above. The services will be provided for twelve months beginning on September 10th, 2025.



Atrium and the Company are arm's-length parties, and neither Atrium nor its insiders hold any shares or options to purchase shares in the issued and outstanding capital of the Company.

About Sailfish

Sailfish is a precious metals royalty and streaming company. Within Sailfish's portfolio are three main assets in the Americas: a gold stream equivalent to a 3% NSR on the San Albino gold mine (~3.5 sq. km) and a 2% NSR on the rest of the area (~134.5 sq. km) surrounding San Albino in northern Nicaragua; an up to 3% NSR on the fully permitted multi-million ounce Spring Valley gold mine project in Pershing County, Nevada; and a 2% NSR on the Gavilanes Silver Project located in Durango State, Mexico.

Sailfish is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FISH" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "SROYF". Please visit the Company's website at www.sailfishroyalty.com for additional information.

About Atrium Research

Atrium Research provides institutional quality company sponsored research on public equities in North America. Its investment philosophy takes a 3-5 year view on equities currently being overlooked by the market. Its research process emphasizes understanding the key performance metrics for each specific company, trustworthy management teams, and an in-depth valuation analysis. Atrium Research is wholly owned and operated by its Co-Founders, Ben Pirie and Nicholas Cortellucci.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

