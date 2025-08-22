The Rise Collective: Home Team Luxury Rentals Expands Into California, Bringing Full-Service Luxury Airbnb Management to Every Major Market

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / Home Team Luxury Rentals, a boutique short-term rental management company specializing in high-end vacation homes, announced today its official expansion into California's top Airbnb markets. The company now offers full-service property management across Los Angeles, San Francisco, Santa Monica, Malibu, Newport Beach, and every city in San Diego County, with additional coverage in dozens of luxury destinations statewide.

Known for its VIP-level guest experiences, hassle-free income for property owners, and ROI-focused management strategies, Home Team Luxury Rentals is redefining what it means to invest in and operate luxury vacation rentals. The move into California marks a significant milestone for the Rise Collective brand family, which includes Home Team Luxury Rentals, BNB Lending, BNB Construction, and STR Realtor Search.

Luxury-Focused Management Across California

From iconic coastal escapes in Malibu to vibrant urban stays in San Francisco and family-friendly homes near San Diego's beaches, the company is positioned to serve California's most in-demand short-term rental markets. Home Team Luxury Rentals' services include:

End-to-End Multi-Channel Approach - Listing optimization, guest communications, and dynamic pricing powered by market-leading software.

Luxury Guest Experiences - Customized check-in, 24/7 concierge service, and curated amenities including pools, smart-home technology, and hot tubs.

Owner Performance Dashboards - Real-time access to occupancy rates, ROI benchmarks, and revenue performance.

Property Enhancement & Design - Assistance with upgrades that increase nightly rates and booking volume.

A Statement from the Brand

"California is one of the most competitive and rewarding short-term rental markets in the world," said [Insert Founder/Spokesperson Name], Co-Founder of Home Team Luxury Rentals. "Our expansion here is about more than managing properties-it's about creating exceptional guest experiences while maximizing returns for owners. We're obsessed with the details that make luxury rentals stand out, and California is the perfect stage for that."

Why It Matters

With California attracting millions of visitors each year and maintaining some of the nation's strongest Airbnb demand, luxury-focused management is key to achieving sustainable returns. By leveraging data-driven pricing, design expertise, and high-touch guest care, Home Team Luxury Rentals helps property owners turn vacation homes into top-performing investments.

Availability

Home Team Luxury Rentals' services are now available across all major California markets, including but not limited to:

Los Angeles, San Francisco, Santa Monica, Malibu, Newport Beach, Palm Springs, Lake Tahoe, Napa Valley, Sonoma, Fresno, Sacramento, and every city in San Diego County.

About Home Team Luxury Rentals

Home Team Luxury Rentals is a premier property management company under the Rise Collective brand, specializing in luxury short-term rentals across the United States. With no cap on the number of properties managed, the company offers comprehensive services for Airbnb and VRBO hosts, including marketing, guest management, and ROI optimization. Sister companies BNB Lending, BNB Construction, BNB Turnkey, and STR Realtor Search provide investors with a complete ecosystem for success in short-term rental ownership.

Contact Information

Albert Brown

Digital Marketing Manager

albert@rise-collective.com

6195862817

SOURCE: The Rise Collective

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/home-team-luxury-rentals-expands-into-california-bringing-full-service-luxury-airbnb-ma-1064057