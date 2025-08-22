Anzeige
Cobre del Mayo, S.A. de C.V. Announces Final Results of its Exchange Offer

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cobre del Mayo, S.A. de C.V. ("CDM") announces today that it has accepted for exchange all of the $146,309,412 aggregate principal amount of its Senior Secured PIK Toggle Notes due 2030 (ISIN: XS2343881855 and XS2343881939; Common Codes: 234388185 and 234388193) (the "Existing Notes"), or approximately 99.83% of the $146,558,173 aggregate principal amount outstanding of its Existing Notes, that have been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn as of 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on August 19, 2025 (such time and date, the "Expiration Date), in its previously announced offer (the "Exchange Offer") to Eligible Holders described below to exchange any and all of its Existing Notes for new Senior Secured PIK Toggle Notes due 2032 (the "New Notes")

On the settlement date of the Exchange Offer, which is today, CDM will issue $146,309,412 in aggregate principal amount of its Senior Secured PIK Toggle Notes due 2032 (ISIN: XS3151435602 and XS3151437053; Common Codes: 315143560 and 315143705).

The New Notes will be fully, unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by certain direct and indirect wholly owned subsidiaries of our parent company, Frontera Copper Corporation, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ("Frontera"), but will not be guaranteed by Frontera.

Available Documents and Other Details

The New Notes have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the Exchange Offer is only being made to registered holders of Existing Notes outside of the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act or otherwise to, or for the account or benefit of, non-U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S) in accordance with Regulation S ("Eligible Holders").

The complete terms and conditions of the Exchange Offer were set forth in the informational documents relating to the Exchange Offer which were available at Ipreo LLC, the Exchange Agent and the Information Agent for the Exchange Offer, at 55Water Street, 39th Floor, New York, New York 10041, Attention: Aaron Dougherty, e-mail: ipreo-exchangeoffer@ihsmarkit.com, banks and brokers call at +1 (212) 849-3880, toll-free at +1 (888) 593-9546 and with James Harper of BCP Securities, Inc., the Dealer Manager for the Exchange Offer, at +1 (203) 629-2186 or at jharper@bcpsecurities.com.

This press release is for informational purposes only.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cobre-del-mayo-sa-de-cv-announces-final-results-of-its-exchange-offer-302536308.html

