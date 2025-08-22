Medical Equipment Maintenance Market worth US$101.52 billion by 2030 with 10.8% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market, valued at US$55.22 billion in 2024, stood at US$60.68 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 10.8% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$101.52 billion by the end of the period. The medical equipment maintenance market expansion is driven by the increasing demand for appropriate and accurately functioning medical devices, higher healthcare investments, and increased attention to patient safety and equipment uptime. With the aging population and chronic disease burden, medical equipment utilization has increased; thus, regular medical equipment maintenance is now required. Furthermore, market growth is aided by government initiatives promoting quality healthcare, mandates enforcing equipment servicing, and increasing deployment of modern technology in medical devices. Additionally, the rising healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies, coupled with strategic ties and service contracts between the OEMs, ISOs, and healthcare providers, is fuelling the expansion in the market.

By device type, the market is categorized by device type into diagnostic imaging equipment, patient monitoring & life support devices, surgical equipment, radiotherapy devices, laboratory equipment, endoscopic devices, medical lasers, electrosurgical equipment, dental equipment, radiotherapy devices, ophthalmology equipment, and durable medical equipment. The diagnostic imaging equipment segment will dominate the market during the forecast period. Continuous innovations in diagnostic imaging technologies, such as MRI, CT scans, and ultrasound, have resulted in more sophisticated and expensive equipment requiring regular maintenance to ensure optimal performance, fueling market growth.

By service type, the medical equipment maintenance market is segmented by service type into operational, corrective, and preventive maintenance. The preventive maintenance segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. As diagnostic imaging systems grow more advanced and complex, proactive upkeep is essential to minimize breakdowns and maintain seamless operation. Ongoing technological innovations continue to introduce sophisticated components and subsystems that require specialized maintenance expertise and procedures.

By service provider, the medical equipment maintenance market is segmented by service provider into single-vendor OEMs, multi-vendor OEMs, ISOs, and in-house maintenance. The ISOs segment dominated the market during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this segment is attributed to the ability of ISOs to offer specialized expertise and training for equipment support from different manufacturers, ensuring consistent quality of services.

By geography, the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The region's high growth rate is attributed to the expanding healthcare markets, rising disposable income, increasing focus on technologically advanced maintenance equipment, and the high uptake of specialized services for the maintenance of products. The high growth potential of emerging economies is also expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region has been experiencing significant growth in healthcare infrastructure, with increasing investments in hospitals, clinics, and medical facilities. This expansion has led to a higher demand for medical equipment maintenance services to support the growing number of healthcare facilities.

Some of the leading players of the market include Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Stryker (US), Canon Inc. (Japan), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), B. Braun SE (Germany), Elekta (Sweden), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Althea Group, LLC (Italy), and Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium).

GE Healthcare (US):

GE Healthcare is a leading player in the medical equipment maintenance market, offering comprehensive maintenance solutions for healthcare facilities worldwide. Their services include preventive and corrective maintenance, equipment upgrades, and predictive maintenance powered by data analytics. With a global presence and advanced technologies, GE Healthcare ensures the reliability and efficiency of medical devices across various healthcare settings. Their commitment to customer satisfaction and innovation keeps them at the forefront of the industry.

Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)

Siemens Healthineers is a prominent figure in the medical equipment maintenance market, recognized for its cutting-edge technologies and extensive healthcare solutions. With a global footprint and a diverse portfolio of medical devices and services, Siemens Healthineers offers a broad spectrum of maintenance solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of healthcare facilities worldwide. Siemens Healthineers' medical equipment maintenance expertise spans various healthcare settings, including hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, and research institutions. Leveraging advanced technologies and a network of skilled technicians, the company delivers timely and cost-effective maintenance solutions to optimize equipment performance and minimize downtime.

Medtronic (Ireland)

Medtronic plc holds a significant position in the medical equipment maintenance market, renowned for its extensive portfolio spanning cardiac devices, spinal and orthopedic products, and surgical instruments. Emphasizing comprehensive maintenance services, Medtronic delivers preventive, corrective, and extended warranty solutions tailored to optimize performance and reliability across its diverse range of medical equipment. Medtronic's services ensure operational excellence and support healthcare providers in delivering quality care by targeting hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics.

