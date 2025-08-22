Boulder, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2025) - EasySMX, the leading manufacturer of gaming peripherals, today announced the launch of the S10 Wireless Gaming Controller for Switch 2, engineered to bring premium, enriched features to Switch 2 gamers. At $59.99, the S10 combines pro-grade components and deep customization, redefining what a third-party controller can deliver.

EasySMX S10 is designed to deliver Switch 2 support, alongside professional-grade hardware upgrades such as TMR drift-free sticks, mechanical action buttons, and immersive HD rumble, solving both the compatibility gap and performance limitations in one go.

"The S10 represents our commitment to deliver a controller that fully leverages the capabilities of Switch 2," said Robin Luo, Product Manager at EasySMX. "Every feature, from system integration to mechanical precision, is tailored for serious Switch 2 players who demand excellence."





EasySMX Introduces S10 Game Controller - Tailored for Switch 2 Gamers With TMR Sticks, HD Rumble



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/263192_easysmx1en.jpg

S10 Unlocks More Fun for Switch 2 Gaming:

Optimized for Switch 2 Gamers: Purpose-built for the Switch 2, the S10 offers seamless compatibility with one-tap wake-up, a dedicated C button for in-game chat, enhanced motion controls, and built-in NFC for amiibo support.

Purpose-built for the Switch 2, the S10 offers seamless compatibility with one-tap wake-up, a dedicated C button for in-game chat, enhanced motion controls, and built-in NFC for amiibo support. Next-gen TMR Technology: The S10's next-gen TMR (Tunnel Magnetoresistance) sticks combine high precision and extreme durability, backed by a solid 1000Hz polling rate for ultra-responsive gameplay. Plus, it also features a non-contact structure to ensure a smooth glide.

The S10's next-gen combine high precision and extreme durability, backed by a solid for ultra-responsive gameplay. Plus, it also features a non-contact structure to ensure a smooth glide. Full Mechanical Action Buttons: With premium structure of micro-switches , liquid silicone dampening , and enlarged keycaps , every press is faster, more consistent, and quieter click, giving gamers a more satisfying experience.

With premium structure of , , and , every press is faster, more consistent, and quieter click, giving gamers a more satisfying experience. HD Rumble with ALPS Linear Motors: S10 uses high-fidelity ALPS linear motors to deliver multi-layered HD rumble .

S10 uses high-fidelity to deliver . Instant Customization for playstyles: Swap between circular and cross-shaped D-pads for optimal directional control. Refresh the look with magnetic faceplates and personalize the setup with smooth RGB lighting-all without tools.

Bonus Features That Complete the Experience

2 mappable back buttons for pro-level control.

High-precision 6-axis motion sensing on Switch 2.

1200mAh high-capacity battery for extended play sessions.

Multi-platform compatibility for Switch 2 & 1, PC, Android, and iOS.

Availability & Pricing

The EasySMX S10 is priced at $59.99 and available for order on 22/08/2025 exclusively through www.easysmx.com and select retail partners.

It will also be available later on Amazon, AliExpress, and other major platforms shortly after the official launch.

Get EasySMX S10 on EasySMX official website: https://www.easysmx.com/products/easysmx-s10-gaming-controller-for-switch-2-tmr-sticks-hd-rumble-motion-control.

About EasySMX

EasySMX is a professional brand dedicated to gaming technologies and peripherals for over 9 years. With a commitment to innovation and quality, EasySMX has earned numerous BEST SELLER titles on Amazon, serving a global community of gaming enthusiasts.

Operating its own R&D Centre, Manufacturing Centre, and Consumer Research Centre, EasySMX continues to push the boundaries of gaming technology.

For more information about EasySMX, visit www.easysmx.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/263192

SOURCE: Global News