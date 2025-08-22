Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2025) - Swanson Reed, a leading global R&D tax advisory firm, has announced the launch of its groundbreaking new product, creditARMOR, designed to redefine how businesses safeguard their R&D tax credit claims.

creditARMOR combines insurance-backed audit defense protection with AI-powered compliance and response tools, giving businesses an unprecedented level of security and confidence when claiming valuable R&D tax credits.

"R&D tax credits are one of the most generous incentives available to innovative businesses, but they are also one of the most closely scrutinized," said Damian Smyth, CEO of Swanson Reed. "With creditARMOR, we're removing the uncertainty by offering both proactive risk management and financial protection-something no other provider in the industry offers at this level."

What creditARMOR Does:

AI-Powered Audit Risk Detection - Uses advanced natural language processing and machine learning to analyze R&D documentation, flag potential compliance issues, and identify areas likely to be questioned during an IRS or state audit.

Intelligent Response Guidance - Generates suggested audit responses, backed by Swanson Reed's decades of R&D expertise, ensuring answers are accurate, complete, and tailored to the auditor's likely concerns.

Audit Defense Insurance - Covers the costs of engaging CPAs, attorneys, and R&D tax experts in the event of an audit.

Pre-Audit Review - Provides a comprehensive review of claims to strengthen documentation and reduce the likelihood of audit challenges.

Expert Network Access - Connects clients to Swanson Reed's nationwide team of R&D tax specialists for hands-on support throughout the audit lifecycle.

Delivering Unmatched R&D Audit Protection

Swanson Reed's exclusive focus on R&D tax credits ensures:

Deep technical expertise and industry knowledge applied to every claim.

AI-driven audit intelligence that not only identifies risks before submission but also improves audit responses by: Highlighting the most relevant documentation to support specific credit claims. Suggesting precise, IRS-compliant language to address common audit questions. Prioritizing response steps for quicker, more accurate audit resolution. Continuously learning from previous audits to strengthen future claim defenses.

Financially backed audit protection, rather than leaving clients to shoulder defense costs.

Specialist expertise that blends technology with human judgment, giving businesses confidence their claims are both compliant and defensible.

"Because we exclusively prepare R&D tax credits, we understand every nuance of the process," added Damian Smyth, CEO of Swanson Reed. "creditARMOR reflects that deep specialization-combining AI-driven risk detection, intelligent response guidance, and audit protection to give our clients unmatched confidence in their claims."

This unique combination of exclusive specialization, AI, insurance, and expert guidance makes creditARMOR the first solution of its kind in the R&D tax advisory industry.

About Swanson Reed

Swanson Reed is a leading specialist R&D tax advisory firm with over 30 years of experience helping innovative companies maximize R&D tax incentives. Operating across the United States and internationally, Swanson Reed is known for its deep technical expertise, rigorous compliance standards, and industry-leading approach. Unlike generalist firms, Swanson Reed exclusively prepares R&D tax credits, providing businesses with unmatched precision, support, and audit protection. Learn more at

https://www.swansonreed.com/about-us/research-tax-credit-consulting/audit-defense/

