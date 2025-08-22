AliExpress Survey Finds Almost Two-Thirds of Shoppers Stressed About Back-to-School Spending as New Term Nears

Mums are under the most pressure as nearly half (47%) state they are responsible for the back-to-school shopping.

A quarter of students and parents surveyed (25%) will be doing their back-to-school/university shopping now.

Tech gadgets (22%) are almost as important as stationery (33%) when it comes to items shoppers feel pressure to purchase.

Study marks the launch of the AliExpress Back-to-School sale, offering big discounts on best-selling items and additional coupons giving shoppers further money off.

LONDON, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly two-thirds of people have admitted to being under stress with purchasing back-to-school essentials, according to a study commissioned by AliExpress, the international online retail marketplace under Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group.

These findings come as the start of the new school and university term is just weeks away, and August marking the peak season for spending on back-to-school essentials.

Over 1 in 10 (14%) respondents stated that the week of 18th August is the most popular week to start their back-to-school shopping. This coincides with the start of the AliExpress Back-to-School Sale, with big discounts on essential school and university items, including laptops, printer accessories, white appliances, gaming products, and even foldable e-bikes.

The sale starts on the 18th August and shoppers will be able to get their hands on great deals until the 27th August, including discounts, money-off coupons and £1 deals.

Bonnie Zhao, AliExpress UK's General Manager said: "The run-up to the start of the school term is one of the busiest and most exciting times of the year as students start new year groups or start school and university for the first time.

"However, this period can also be a stressful time for households, with many under pressure to balance getting everything that they need whilst also finding affordable deals to help them get more for less. We're committed to supporting our customers with back-to-school deals that help their money go further."

Growing demands on back-to-school shopping lists are contributing to the mental load that parents are feeling, with lists no longer limited to clothing and writing materials.

Tech gadgets (22%) are almost as important as stationery (33%) when it comes to items shoppers feel they need to purchase.

Looking good is also considered important, with 14% feeling the pressure to stock up on new beauty products ahead of the big return.

Gender divide

The study revealed differing attitudes among males and females when it comes to how strongly they think back-to-school spending is putting a strain on their public finances.

More than 1 in 10 men (13%) surveyed strongly disagree that the back-to-school period puts pressure on their finances, compared to just 3.51% of women. Similarly, a quarter (25%) of males surveyed disagree that they feel the pinch, 11% higher than that of their female counterparts (14%)

Consumer confidence remains

Overall, whilst consumers feel anxious about their back-to-school purchases, their purchasing intentions remain positive.

Almost half (42%) don't plan to let financial pressures halt their buying, and savvy shoppers are increasingly looking to take advantage of promotional deals.

Zhao says that AliExpress expects a successful back-to-school sale period, with almost a quarter (23%) admitting to waiting for discount periods before doing their shopping, according to the survey.

The AliExpress Back-to School Sale will feature a vast number of sellers offering exclusive bundles, lightning deals, and student must-haves at value prices, with free shipping and easy returns available. What's more, first-time Klarna Pay users will receive an additional discount on top of existing AliExpress offers

