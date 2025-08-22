Anzeige
Freitag, 22.08.2025
WKN: A143G0 | ISIN: NL0011540547 | Ticker-Symbol: AB2
Tradegate
22.08.25 | 08:06
25,810 Euro
+0,27 % +0,070
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
EURONEXT-100
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.08.2025 08:10 Uhr
135 Leser
Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 15 August - 21 August 2025

Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 15 August - 21 August 2025

ABN AMRO reports the transaction details related to its EUR 250 million share buyback programme announced on 6 August 2025.

During the week of 15 August 2025 up to and including 21 August 2025 a total of 2,000,000 shares and depositary receipts were repurchased at an average price of €25.75 for a total amount of € 51,506,640.

For detailed information on the daily repurchased shares and depositary receipts, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, see the ABN AMRO website at https://www.abnamro.com/en/investor-relations/information/share-buyback-programme.


To date the total consideration for shares and depositary receipts repurchased amounts to € 113,224,400 representing 45.29% of the overall share buyback programme.

This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).


Note to editors, not for publication.
For more information, please contact:
ABN AMRO Press Office: e-mail pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com, phone number: +31 (0)20 6288900


Attachment

  • 20250821 Press release_Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 15 August - 21 August 2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/dd54f082-8ca8-4b22-8fcd-d2943899140e)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
