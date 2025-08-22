Voltfang has opened what it claims is Europe's largest second-life battery storage plant in western Germany, with 250 MWh of annual capacity expected in 2026 and a target of 1 GWh before 2031. From ESS News Voltfang has officially opened its "Future Fab" production site in Aachen, Germany. The plant will produce second-life battery storage systems for industrial, commercial, and large-scale applications. The company said annual production capacity will reach 250 MWh next year and rise to 1 GWh before 2031. It claimed that the fab - at the TRIWO Technopark Aachen, on the former production site ...

