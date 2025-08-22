A Chinese-Japanese research team has developed a new laser technology for the micro-welding of transparent and hard materials for solar cell packaging. The process is based on a silver ion solution that can reportedly achieve high-quality connections. Researchers at Hebei University of Science and Technology in China and Riken Center for Advanced Photonics in Japan demonstrated a novel silver ion solution-assisted femtosecond laser process for glass-to-glass welding with the purpose of eventually applying it to solar cell packaging. The team demonstrated the strength of the joined glass package ...

