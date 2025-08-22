Bintai Kinden Corporation Berhad: Bintai Kinden Announces Q1 FY2026 Results, Continues Turnaround Trajectory Post-Regularisation Plan

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / August 22, 2025 / Bintai Kinden Corporation Berhad ("BKCB" or the "Company" Bursa: BINTAI, 6998), a mechanical and electrical ("M&E") engineering services specialist, construction, medical device manufacturer and facilities operator, announced its financial results for the first quarter ended 30 June 2025 ("Q1 FY2026"), underpinned by a stronger contribution from its construction activities and the continued stability of its concession business.

Datuk Tay Chor Han, Managing Director cum CEO of BKCB

For Q1 FY2026, the Company posted a strong revenue of RM7.59 million, representing a 42% increase compared to RM5.35 million in Q1 FY2025. The growth was mainly driven by the Mechanical & Engineering ("M&E") segment, which rose significantly to RM4.04 million for the current quarter from RM1.78 million in the previous year's corresponding quarter. This increase was largely due to the introduction of the construction sub-segment, contributing RM3.00 million or 74.3% of total M&E revenue. The concession segment remained stable, contributing RM3.55 million, consistent with the previous year.

Despite the stronger topline, the Company recorded a loss before tax ("LBT") of RM3.93 million in Q1 FY2026. The reported loss was primarily driven by non-recurring and non-cash items, including the recognition of RM3.70 million in fair value expenses for the Employees' Share Option Scheme ("ESOS") granted in May 2025, as well as higher expected credit losses. Excluding these one-off items, the Group's underlying performance was close to breakeven, supported by steady profitability from the concession business,which delivered a 10% increase in profit before tax and continues to provide consistent profitability.

Datuk Tay Chor Han, Managing Director cum CEO of BKCB, commented, "While Q1 FY2026 reflects transitional costs associated with our reset strategy, the solid revenue growth is a strong validation of our diversification efforts. Construction has emerged as a new growth driver, supported by ongoing projects and a healthy tender pipeline. With the stability of our concession assets, and the completion of our Proposed Regularisation Plan, we are now structurally leaner, more disciplined, and positioned to deliver sustainable growth."

With the confirmation from the Companies Commission of Malaysia dated 21 May 2025 on the effectiveness of the Proposed Share Capital Reduction, the Company confirms that its Proposed Regularisation Plan has been completed. BKCB will now focus on achieving two consecutive quarters of profitability in order to support its application for the upliftment from PN17 status.

Looking ahead, the Company remains cautiously optimistic. Supported by an order book of approximately RM124.36 million in construction and RM4.24 million in M&E, alongside tenders worth an estimated RM376.39 million in M&E and RM68.5 million in construction currently under evaluation, BKCB is well-positioned to benefit from Malaysia's robust infrastructure pipeline and the government's development agenda.

ABOUT BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION BERHAD

Bintai Kinden Corporation Berhad ("BKCB" or the "Company") is a multidisciplinary building and industrial service engineering outfit founded in 1973. The Company has designed, installed and commissioned systems that include the full range of engineering services for commercial buildings to industrial complexes. Through its subsidiary, Johnson Medical International Sdn Bhd, the Company has diversified into the provision to healthcare solutions and medical support systems. Headquartered in Malaysia, BKCB has worked on projects in Southeast Asia, China and the Gulf region of the Middle East.

For more information, visit bintai.com.my.

