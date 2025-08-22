Anzeige
Freitag, 22.08.2025
WKN: A2ATW1 | ISIN: SE0009190192 | Ticker-Symbol: 1DA
Frankfurt
22.08.25 | 09:59
0,318 Euro
-5,92 % -0,020
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CRUNCHFISH AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CRUNCHFISH AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3300,34910:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.08.2025 08:30 Uhr
212 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Crunchfish AB: Crunchfish publishes half-year report 2025

Today, Crunchfish AB ("Crunchfish") publishes the company's half-year report for the second quarter and the first six months of 2025. This report marks the foundations of the go-to-market strategy and the rethinking of online, offline and cash payments. Below is a brief summary of the report.

Group financials

2025-04-01

2025-06-30

2024-04-01

2024-06-30

2025-01-01

2025-06-30

2024-01-01

2024-06-30

Net sales (SEK)

156 262

431 893

441 436

2 097 231

Profit or loss before tax (SEK)

-5 070 531

-7 934 616

-10 179 219

-14 189 599

Earnings per share (SEK)

-0,07

-0,20

-0,16

-0,36

Equity-assets-ratio (%)

85,6%

79,8%

85,6%

79,8%

Total cash and bank balances (SEK)

13 175 238

12 503 395

13 175 238

12 503 395

The report is available as an attached document to this press release as well as through the company's website:
https://attachment.news.eu.nasdaq.com/a76a189ea0f5d393b3a8311aff479e10d.

"Crunchfish announced a turnaround - third time's the charm in the Q1 report. The new go-to-market approach has had an overwhelming reception in the market. Most importantly, India has taken it to heart and the National Payments Corporation of India is implementing the approach into their payment networks. This opens the market to sell Digital Cash wallets to all payment services providers in India. Furthermore, we have during this quarter widened the market to many other opportunities in the rest of the world.", says Joachim Samuelsson, Crunchfish's CEO.

For more information, please contact:

Joachim Samuelsson, CEO of Crunchfish AB

+46 708 46 47 88

joachim.samuelsson@crunchfish.com

This information is Crunchfish AB obliged to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided by the contact person above for publication on 22nd August 2025 at 08:30 CET.

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB is the Certified Adviser. Email: ca@vhcorp.se. Telephone +46 40 200 250.

About Crunchfish - crunchfish.com

Crunchfish is a deep fintech company pioneering a Digital Cash solution that enhance resilience, scalability and interoperability in payment ecosystems. The patented offline payment architecture supports both payment network providers and payment service providers in both commercial payment ecosystems as well as evolving CBDC initiatives. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, Crunchfish drives innovation to shape the future of payments.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
