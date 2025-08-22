Waaree Energies has launched flexible solar modules up to 70% lighter and under 3. 5 mm thick. The panels can be bonded directly to surfaces without mounting penetrations, suitable for sites where drilling or heavy support structures are impractical. From pv magazine India Waaree Energies has launched its next-generation flexible lightweight (FLW) solar modules. The panels, designed for surfaces where traditional glass panels cannot be installed, enable solar adoption across curved metro facades, petrol pump canopies, roadside barriers, street furniture, railway infrastructure, walls, and urban ...

