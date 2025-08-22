Stockwik Förvaltning AB: Stockwik publishes quarterly report January 1 - June 30, 2025

STRONG ORGANIC GROWTH AND SUCCESSFUL REFINANCING
Thanks to continued focus on efficiency improvements both in the subsidiaries and at Group management level, operating profit increased organically for the fifth consecutive quarter. EBITA increased by 38.4% and net sales by 10.8% compared with the same quarter last year. In June, the Group also secured its long-term financing through a bond issue on improved terms.
|APRIL 1 - JUNE 30 2025
|JANUARY 1 - JUNE 30 2025
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
|MSEK
|Apr-Jun 2025
|Apr-Jun 2024
|Jan-Jun 2025
|Jan-Jun 2024
|Jul 2024-Jun 2025
|Jan-Dec 2024
|Net sales
|236.5
|213.6
|436.6
|414.4
|873.1
|850.9
|Gross margin, %
|55.5%
|59.3%
|59.0%
|60.6%
|58.7%
|59.5%
|EBITDA
|19.1
|16.8
|43.4
|39.3
|99.1
|95.1
|EBITDA margin, %
|8.1%
|7.9%
|9.9%
|9.5%
|11.4%
|11.2%
|Adjusted EBITDA1)
|21.8
|19.3
|48.5
|44.5
|107.8
|103.9
|Adjusted EBITDA margin, %
|9.2%
|9.0%
|11.1%
|10.7%
|12.4%
|12.2%
|EBITA
|8.4
|6.1
|22.0
|18.0
|56.3
|52.4
|EBITA margin, %
|3.6%
|2.9%
|5.0%
|4.3%
|6.5%
|6.2%
|Adjusted EBITA2)
|11.2
|7.2
|27.1
|21.8
|61.4
|56.2
|Adjusted EBITA margin, %
|4.7%
|3.4%
|6.2%
|5.3%
|7.0%
|6.6%
|EBIT
|6.7
|4.1
|18.7
|13.9
|49.5
|44.8
|EBIT margin, %
|2.8%
|1.9%
|4.3%
|3.4%
|5.7%
|5.3%
|Profit before tax
|-15.7
|-9.0
|-14.5
|-12.7
|-8.6
|-6.8
|Profit after tax
|-14.9
|-8.6
|-13.6
|-11.8
|-15.5
|-13.6
|Operational cashflow
|-4.3
|1.1
|-4.4
|14.2
|41.3
|59.9
|Earnings per share before dilution, SEK
|-2.36
|-1.36
|-2.15
|-1.85
|-2.46
|-2.16
|Earnings per share after dilution, SEK
|-2.36
|-1.36
|-2.15
|-1.85
|-2.46
|-2.16
|Average number of employees
|414
|398
|405
|398
|408
|404
|Equity ratio, %3)
|16.6%
|26.5%
|16.6%
|26.5%
|16.6%
|26.3%
|Net debt
|425.1
|405.7
|425.1
|405.7
|425.1
|385.8
|Net debt/EBITDA
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4.29
|4.06
|Net debt/adjusted EBITDA1)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3.94
|3.71
- In the calculation of adjusted EBITDA, made in accordance with the bond terms and conditions, non-recurring items of MSEK 5.1 (5.2) related to reorganisation costs have been excluded for the reporting period.
- In the calculation of adjusted EBITA, non-recurring items of MSEK 5.1 (3.8) related to reorganisation costs have been excluded for the reporting period.
- As of 30 June, total assets were higher due to the refinancing process that was ongoing at the end of the reporting period, which temporarily had a negative impact on the equity ratio.
This information is being disclosed by Stockwik Förvaltning AB (publ) in compliance with the Market Securities Act. The information was submitted for publication at 07:00 (CEST) on August 22, 2025, through the designated contact person provided below.
For further information, please contact:
Urban Lindskog, President and CEO
Stockwik Förvaltning AB (publ)
E-mail: info@stockwik.se
About Stockwik
Stockwik offers a stable platform for small businesses to develop both organically and through acquisitions. Stockwik's companies offer value-adding products and services to corporate customers. Stockwik is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap with the short name STWK.