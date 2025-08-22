Anzeige
Stockwik Förvaltning AB: Stockwik publishes quarterly report January 1 - June 30, 2025
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.08.2025
Stockwik Förvaltning AB: Stockwik publishes quarterly report January 1 - June 30, 2025

STRONG ORGANIC GROWTH AND SUCCESSFUL REFINANCING

Thanks to continued focus on efficiency improvements both in the subsidiaries and at Group management level, operating profit increased organically for the fifth consecutive quarter. EBITA increased by 38.4% and net sales by 10.8% compared with the same quarter last year. In June, the Group also secured its long-term financing through a bond issue on improved terms.

APRIL 1 - JUNE 30 2025
  • Net sales MSEK 236.5 (213.6). Increase by 10.8 percent, of which 10.8 percent organic.
  • EBITDA MSEK 19.1 (16.8). Increase by 13.6 percent, of which 13.6 percent organic.
  • EBITA MSEK 8.4 (6.1) percent. Increase by 38.4 percent, of which 38.4 percent organic.
  • EBIT MSEK 6.7 (4.1). Increase by 64.0 percent.
  • Profit before tax decreased to MSEK -15.7 (-9.0).
  • Profit after tax decreased to MSEK -14.9 (-8.6).
  • A new senior secured bond issue of MSEK 400 with a four-year maturity replaced the existing MSEK 350 bond on improved terms.
JANUARY 1 - JUNE 30 2025
  • Net sales MSEK 436.6 (414.4). Increase by 5.4 percent, of which 5.4 percent organic.
  • EBITDA MSEK 43.4 (39.3). Increase by 10.4 percent, of which 10.4 percent organic.
  • EBITA MSEK 22.0 (18.0) percent. Increase by 22.2 percent, of which 22.2 percent organic.
  • EBIT MSEK 18.7 (13.9). Increase by 34.2 percent.
  • Profit before tax decreased to MSEK -14.5 (-12.7).
  • Profit after tax decreased to MSEK -13.6 (-11.8).

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

MSEKApr-Jun 2025 Apr-Jun 2024 Jan-Jun 2025 Jan-Jun 2024 Jul 2024-Jun 2025 Jan-Dec 2024
Net sales236.5213.6436.6414.4873.1850.9
Gross margin, %55.5%59.3%59.0%60.6%58.7%59.5%
EBITDA19.116.843.439.399.195.1
EBITDA margin, %8.1%7.9%9.9%9.5%11.4%11.2%
Adjusted EBITDA1)21.819.348.544.5107.8103.9
Adjusted EBITDA margin, %9.2%9.0%11.1%10.7%12.4%12.2%
EBITA8.46.122.018.056.352.4
EBITA margin, %3.6%2.9%5.0%4.3%6.5%6.2%
Adjusted EBITA2)11.27.227.121.861.456.2
Adjusted EBITA margin, %4.7%3.4%6.2%5.3%7.0%6.6%
EBIT6.74.118.713.949.544.8
EBIT margin, %2.8%1.9%4.3%3.4%5.7%5.3%
Profit before tax-15.7-9.0-14.5-12.7-8.6-6.8
Profit after tax-14.9-8.6-13.6-11.8-15.5-13.6
Operational cashflow-4.31.1-4.414.241.359.9
Earnings per share before dilution, SEK-2.36-1.36-2.15-1.85-2.46-2.16
Earnings per share after dilution, SEK-2.36-1.36-2.15-1.85-2.46-2.16
Average number of employees414398405398408404
Equity ratio, %3)16.6%26.5%16.6%26.5%16.6%26.3%
Net debt425.1405.7425.1405.7425.1385.8
Net debt/EBITDA- - - - 4.29 4.06
Net debt/adjusted EBITDA1)- - - - 3.94 3.71
  1. In the calculation of adjusted EBITDA, made in accordance with the bond terms and conditions, non-recurring items of MSEK 5.1 (5.2) related to reorganisation costs have been excluded for the reporting period.
  2. In the calculation of adjusted EBITA, non-recurring items of MSEK 5.1 (3.8) related to reorganisation costs have been excluded for the reporting period.
  3. As of 30 June, total assets were higher due to the refinancing process that was ongoing at the end of the reporting period, which temporarily had a negative impact on the equity ratio.

This information is being disclosed by Stockwik Förvaltning AB (publ) in compliance with the Market Securities Act. The information was submitted for publication at 07:00 (CEST) on August 22, 2025, through the designated contact person provided below.

For further information, please contact:
Urban Lindskog, President and CEO
Stockwik Förvaltning AB (publ)
E-mail: info@stockwik.se

About Stockwik

Stockwik offers a stable platform for small businesses to develop both organically and through acquisitions. Stockwik's companies offer value-adding products and services to corporate customers. Stockwik is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap with the short name STWK.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
