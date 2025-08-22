Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited: CLINUVEL preparing upgrade of ADR program to Level II, Nasdaq uplist

Executive summary

plan to upgrade American Depository Receipt (ADR) program (CLVLY) to a Level II ADR listed on Nasdaq, expected before the end of 2025

CLINUVEL's primary listing on the ASX will remain unchanged as a result of the ADR uplist

preparation of Form 20-F for submission to U.S. SEC

Nasdaq listing to enhance U.S. visibility, trading access and investor engagement

approximately 28% of CLINUVEL's issued shares held by U.S.-based investors

no capital raising is proposed in connection with the ADR uplist

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLINUVEL is undertaking preparatory steps to upgrade its Level I American Depository Receipts (CLVLY), currently trading over-the-counter in the United States, to a Level II program listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market (Nasdaq). CLINUVEL's primary listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) will remain unchanged.

Work has commenced to file a Form 20-F registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). CLINUVEL is currently undertaking legal, financial, and regulatory workstreams in support of this process, and has appointed U.S. legal counsel and an investment bank.

The planned upgrade is expected to occur before the end of 2025 (subject to the successful completion of the SEC review and satisfaction of listing requirements).

The Bank of New York Mellon is currently proposed to act as depositary, custodian and registrar of the upgraded Level II ADR program.

CLINUVEL's current Level I ADR program constitutes approximately 7% of CLINUVEL's outstanding shares. The Company is not currently proposing to undertake a capital raising as part of the ADR uplist.

Strategic Rationale

CLINUVEL's intent to pursue a Level II ADR and Nasdaq listing is aligned with the Company's existing shareholder base (approximately 28% of issued capital is currently held by U.S.-based investors) and increasing interest from North American investors. It also aligns with CLINUVEL's growing U.S. operations, with a large North American market in vitiligo being developed.

"We believe this initiative will significantly broaden CLINUVEL's visibility and trading access in the United States," CLINUVEL's Managing Director, Dr Philippe Wolgen said. "Recent engagement with U.S. institutional investors has confirmed growing interest in CLINUVEL's profile as one of the very few profitable biopharmaceutical companies."

"The Board believes that this step will help in further realising the long-term value of the Company," Dr Wolgen concluded.

Risk statement

No final decision has been made in respect of the proposed ADR uplisting. The process also remains subject to SEC review and satisfaction of Nasdaq listing requirements. There is no guarantee that the uplisting will proceed, nor that it will occur within the expected timeframe. CLINUVEL will provide further updates to the market as material developments occur.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

About CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

CLINUVEL (ASX: CUV; ADR LEVEL I: CLVLY; Börse Frankfurt: UR9) is a global specialty pharmaceutical group focused on developing and commercialising treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, systemic, and life-threatening, acute disorders, as well as healthcare solutions for specialised populations. As pioneers in photomedicine and the family of melanocortin peptides, CLINUVEL's research and development has led to innovative treatments for patient populations with a clinical need for systemic photoprotection, assisted DNA repair, repigmentation and acute or life-threatening conditions who lack alternatives.

CLINUVEL's lead therapy, SCENESSE® (afamelanotide 16mg), is approved for commercial distribution in Europe, the USA, Israel, and Australia as the world's first systemic photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity (anaphylactoid reactions and burns) in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP). Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, CLINUVEL has operations in Europe, Singapore, and the USA. For more information, please go to https://www.clinuvel.com.

Authorised for ASX release by the Board of Directors of CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.

Forward-Looking Statements

