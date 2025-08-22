US President Donald Trump took to social media this week to voice opposition to solar and wind energy. The president has taken steps to slow renewable energy growth in the United States, but it is still expected to remain the dominant source of new-build electric generation capacity. From pv magazine USA US President Donald Trump has posted on his Truth Social platform to reaffirm his stance against solar and wind energy, despite campaigning on an "all the above" energy platform. Image: Truth Social "We will not approve wind or farmer destroying solar," said Trump. Despite his claim of solar development's ...

